Dis-Chem Brain of 702 Finalist emerges victorious at Menlyn Mall





The contestants of the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 proved again that Gauteng does not lack bright minds, in what was a nail-biting battle of wits at Eastgate Shopping Centre.

After an intense semi-final round, 26-year-old Candidate Attorney Aarif Mamojee from Benoni emerged as victorious and moved on to compete in the final round on the same day against three other impressive contestants from previous weeks: Nayan Khadua from week 1, Marcel Richman from week 2, and Nathan Mallinson from week 3.

Despite putting up a strong fight, Aarif was ultimately defeated by Nathan Mallinson, who emerged as the ultimate winner of the competition. With his outstanding performance, Nathan has proven to be a formidable contender and a deserving winner. The competition was tough, but Nathan's dedication and hard work have paid off, earning him the coveted title of the Brain of 702.

He faces off against Dis-Chem Brain winner from CapeTalk on Monday for the title of "Brain of Brain."

Watch how it played out...

In a heart-pounding sudden death round, 11-year-old Sejal from Southdowns College won the Junior Brain of 702 and the Menlyn Shopping Center bragging rights.

Catch up on the action from previous weeks below.