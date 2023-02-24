Get to 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour extreme festival this weekend!
John Perlman speaks to Clint Weston, SA driver for the international FIA extreme event, the Kyalami 9-hour.
The International GT Challenge (IGTC) Series Powered by Pirelli is an endurance sportscar race spanning five continents. And this weekend the second round, The Kyalami 9-Hour, is at Kyalmami in Johannesburg.
There are not many international motor races held in South Africa, says Weston, making it all the more imperative to take part in the Kyalami 9-hour and rack up credits.
There’s always a strategy behind it… We went out for qualifying tests, and what they do is they took the combined time of the three drivers and divide it into three, and get an average time, which then places us.Clint Weston, Motor racing driver - South Africa
He explains that between the three drivers, each does a one-hour driving stint with two-hour breaks in between, continuously for the none hour period.
Weston says that night driving is a lot tougher than day driving due to changes in depth perception as well as dealing with the bright lights of other drivers.
It is harder at night, especially when you got the pro drivers going a bit quicker with extremely bright lights, blinding you at the same time.Clint Weston, Motor racing driver - South Africa
Weston adds he is impressed by the growing number of young people investing in performance driving.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Photo: Twitter
