Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon! South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation. 25 February 2023 9:14 AM
Get to 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour extreme festival this weekend! The international GT challenge (IGTC) series will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand this weekend. 24 February 2023 5:38 PM
Looking for something fun and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend? Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen. 24 February 2023 1:11 PM
View all Local
ANC calls for quick implementation of strategy against illicit financial flows Parties slammed South African's inclusion in the FATF's greylist, which includes countries such as Syria, Panama and South Sudan. 25 February 2023 9:01 AM
Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership Professor Jonathan Jansen joins Bongani Bingwa to share his thoughts on the state of higher education institutions in SA. 24 February 2023 5:25 PM
Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe was in Parliament speaking about IPPs and said these are not the answer to ending loadshedding. 24 February 2023 2:43 PM
View all Politics
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March. 24 February 2023 10:49 AM
SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana The Financial Action Task Force is set to announce whether the country will be grey listed on Friday, but Finance Minister Enoch G... 24 February 2023 8:22 AM
How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat) You can now get a tax refund when you install solar panels at your business or home. 24 February 2023 6:12 AM
View all Business
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider. 24 February 2023 1:52 PM
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think. 24 February 2023 1:10 PM
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all. 24 February 2023 12:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday. 24 February 2023 6:57 PM
Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup South Africa has booked a spot in the finals against Australia for this Sunday in the T20 World Cup final. 24 February 2023 4:50 PM
Bafana Bafana must qualify for AFCON: Danny Jordaan Bafana failed to qualify for the last edition in 2022 which was won by Senegal and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Jordaan said... 23 February 2023 6:26 PM
View all Sport
‘Worldwide baby’ : AKA lights up Times Square in New York Images of Supa Mega featured on a billboard, have been circulating on social media. 25 February 2023 12:38 PM
'The Honeymoon' wins Best Narrative Feature at the Pan African Film Festival The festival, now in its 31st year, is an international beacon for the diaspora arts community to showcase and preserve the cinema... 25 February 2023 11:52 AM
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon! South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation. 25 February 2023 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers. 24 February 2023 12:45 PM
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game A 12-year-old girl, Larissa Frasao de Almeida, is among the six victims that died in the hail of bullets. 24 February 2023 10:14 AM
View all World
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
View all Africa
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup

24 February 2023 4:50 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Proteas women cricket
2023 T20 Women's World Cup

South Africa has booked a spot in the finals against Australia for this Sunday in the T20 World Cup final.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African women’s cricket side - the Proteas Women - have reached the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final after beating England by six runs at Newlands Cricket Ground.

The Proteas Ladies are the first senior national cricket team to progress to an ICC World Cup final.

The hosts will face defending champions and three-time winners Australia in the final on Sunday.

Fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka claimed 4/29 before Shabnim Ismail defended 13 runs in the final over to seal South Africa's spot in the tournament finale.

Earlier, Tazmin Britz reached a top score with 68 runs as South Africa posted 164/4 in their 20 overs.

Coached by Hilton Moreeng, South Africa has in the past five years, reached three major ICC tournament semi-finals, two in the 50-overs World Cup (2017 and 2022) and one in the T20 World Cup (2020).


This article first appeared on EWN : Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup




24 February 2023 4:50 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Proteas women cricket
2023 T20 Women's World Cup

More from Sport

Brian Baloyi and Teboho Moloi. Picture: Nondwe Maqubela.

'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi

24 February 2023 6:57 PM

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get to 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour extreme festival this weekend!

24 February 2023 5:38 PM

The international GT challenge (IGTC) series will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bafana Bafana must qualify for AFCON: Danny Jordaan

23 February 2023 6:26 PM

Bafana failed to qualify for the last edition in 2022 which was won by Senegal and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Jordaan said that the current crop of players is good enough to do so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former TS Galaxy star Sibusiso Vilakazi opens up about his off-field struggles

22 February 2023 5:53 PM

“Vila” was released from his contract at the Mpumalanga outfit, having only joined the club at the beginning of the season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seabelo Senatla, Stormers winger. Picture: Rafiq Wagiet.

'I want to be in the Bok World Cup squad' - Seabelo Sentala, Stormers winger

21 February 2023 6:09 PM

Having represented South Africa on 203 occasions in the colours of the Blitzboks, the 30-year-old now has his sights sets on the green and gold of the Springboks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kwanda Mokoena, SA's motorsport starboy with big ambitions

21 February 2023 5:58 PM

Mokoena became the youngest ever driver to win South Africa’s Endurance Racing Championship in 2022 and will be racing in the GT3 category at the historic Kyalami 9 Hour on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supplied.

[WATCH] Newcastle fan devastated after dog eats Carabao final tickets

21 February 2023 9:13 AM

Lifelong Newcastle United fan Alan Carling returned home to find his tickets had been eaten by his dog.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We needed the 3 points to take the pressure off' - CT City coach Eric Tinkler

20 February 2023 8:36 PM

Cape Town City beat Swallows 2-0 in the DStv Premiership, to snap a three-game losing streak in all competitions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'My heart was at Ajax' - Aaron Mokoena reflects on his European football career

17 February 2023 6:39 PM

The former Bafana Bafana captain spent the majority of his club career playing overseas for the likes of Ajax Amsterdam, Bayer Leverkusen, Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newlands stadium closer to being sold, as report finds it is NOT a heritage site

17 February 2023 4:16 PM

John Maytham speaks to Craig Ray, sport editor at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC calls for quick implementation of strategy against illicit financial flows

Politics

What is the future of the tech sector?

Technology

Masterclass on common hair and scalp conditions in South Africa

Health & Fitness

EWN Highlights

UCT to appoint interim VC following Phakeng's 'early retirement

25 February 2023 3:27 PM

UCT to appoint interim VC following Phakeng's 'early retirement

25 February 2023 3:27 PM

More countries roll out China traveller checks amid Covid-19 surge

1 January 2023 10:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA