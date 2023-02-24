



JOHANNESBURG - The South African women’s cricket side - the Proteas Women - have reached the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final after beating England by six runs at Newlands Cricket Ground.

The Proteas Ladies are the first senior national cricket team to progress to an ICC World Cup final.

The hosts will face defending champions and three-time winners Australia in the final on Sunday.

Fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka claimed 4/29 before Shabnim Ismail defended 13 runs in the final over to seal South Africa's spot in the tournament finale.

Earlier, Tazmin Britz reached a top score with 68 runs as South Africa posted 164/4 in their 20 overs.

Coached by Hilton Moreeng, South Africa has in the past five years, reached three major ICC tournament semi-finals, two in the 50-overs World Cup (2017 and 2022) and one in the T20 World Cup (2020).

⚪ INCREDIBLE ISMAIL!!!



Shabnim Ismail removes Knight's leg stump!!!!!!



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England 153/8 after 19.3 overs

🎯 12 runs needed off 3 balls



📺 SuperSport Grandstand 201#T20WorldCup #SAvENG #MyHero #AlwaysRising ' Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) February 24, 2023

This article first appeared on EWN : Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup