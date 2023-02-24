'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi





Saturday marks the 172nd edition of South Africa's most fierce and most watched football derby.

The country comes to a standstill every time these two giants lock horns.

Chiefs go into the game, off the back of a 3-2 loss against Golden Arrows on Sunday.

Pirates are third in the DStv Premiership standings on 31 points from 20 games, while Chiefs lie fifth on 28 points after 20 games.

Ahead of the clash, Robert Marawa spoke to legends of both teams in the form of Brian Baloyi and Teboho Moloi on #MSW to get a sense of how important this game is for the players, and ultimately the fans.

When you go on a diet in life, you'll keep changing diets, that's what happens when you play for other teams. When you play for Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, it a lifestyle that you have to learn to live. That's what sets these two clubs apart from all the others in South Africa. Brian Baloyi - Former Kaizer Chiefs Goalkeeper.

These boys need to understand that this is a big occasion and they need to play the occasion, don't say it's just another game because it's not. Teboho Moloi - Former Orlando Pirates Midfielder.

In terms of the coaches and how the teams will do on the day, both Brian and Tebogo agreed that this is not a make a break for either of the bosses.

If chiefs lose does [Arthur] Zwane get fired, no. The club is in a different stage at the moment. They are in a building phase and he needs to be given time and proper players as well. We have good young players and some experienced players so it's about finding that balance and you need time and support to do that. Brian Baloyi - Former Kaizer Chiefs Goalkeeper.

Jose [Riveiro] is not under pressure this season. He needs to rebuild and get the players to understand why they are being picked and what it means to play for Pirates. He needs to understand if the club is engraved in the lives and hearts of the players. They need to understand the history of the club and what it means to be part of the club. Teboho Moloi - Former Orlando Pirates Midfielder.

Watch the interview below:

This article first appeared on 947 : 'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi