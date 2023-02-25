



The Ndlovu Youth Choir performed at an event for Sir Elton John’s AIDS Foundation. Image: Ndlovu Youth Choir on Facebook

South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir got the opportunity to perform for Sir Elton John this week and they're over the moon!

They took to the stage at a special event for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The British songwriter and singer was in South Africa to visit some of the HIV prevention and care projects his AIDS Foundation funds in the country.

His delegation included members of the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (Pepfar).

The choir shared the experience with fans on social media, saying "it was a special honour meeting and performing to Elton John and his distinguished guests".

Last month the Choir appeared on America's Got Talent (AGT) for the second time

They performed their own song "We Will Rise" and brought the house down.

"This looked looked like a finished Broadway show!" exclaimed AGT judge Howie Mandel.

Watch the performance below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!