What is the future of the tech sector?
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the editor-at-large at MyBroadband, Jan Vermeulen, about the future of the tech sector.
- Telkom is a wireline and wireless telecommunications provider
- It operates in more than 38 countries across Africa
Telkom plans to start a formal retrenchment process that will see it lay off as much as 15% of its workforce as it casts a sharp focus on cost saving initiatives.
The mobile network operator's job cuts form part of a global trend of technological redundancies.
Telkom used to be a monopoly in the fixed line space.Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband
Telkom is faced with a very grim reality that it is no longer the biggest telco in either of the major markets it competes in.Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband
We have had so many complaints from people saying it is so difficult to cancel once you're in some kind of contract.Jan Vermeulen, editor-at-large at MyBroadband
Last year, thousands of people lost their jobs at Meta and Twitter.
The chop continues this year when Google, Microsoft and Amazon collectively cut 40,000 jobs.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Technology
Microsoft’s Bing just made search engines more interesting
Microsoft may be ready to give Google a run for its money as it implements Chat GPT-like tech into its Bing search engine and Edge internet browser.Read More
The future of ChatGPT: Should we be worried?
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Editor At Large at MyBroadband, Jan Vermeulen, to explain how this chatbot works.Read More
Naspers set to cut 30% jobs, including in South Africa
Bruce Whitfield chats to Mybroadband Editor, Jan Vermeulen, on job cuts for Naspers.Read More
ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'
Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT.Read More
Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people
In the final episode of Africa Focus, Crystal Orderson outlines how Botswana makes the most of its natural resources.Read More
Alina Truhina built a global brand from humble beginnings. Here’s how.
Alina Truhina speaks about her professional coming of age and how she navigated the world of media and entrepreneurship.Read More
How Kenya tripled their power generation with geothermal energy
Bongani Bingwa and Crystal Orderson detail Kenya’s implementation of renewable energy and how the country is now a leader in geothermal power.Read More
Alina Truhina's journey from refugee to global tech powerhouse
Part one of a three-part story of a little Latvian girl who grew up to become a global citizen ready to change the world.Read More
COP27 Week 2: Here's What You Missed
Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.Read More