'The Honeymoon' wins Best Narrative Feature at the Pan African Film Festival





Local chick flick comedy, The Honeymoon, has won the Programmers’ Award: Best Narrative Feature category at the 31st annual Pan African Film Festival.

The festival showcases a selection of black creative works from all over the world.

Congratulations to the cast and crew

The Honeymoon brings together a stellar cast of Kajal Bagwandeen, Tumi Morake and Minnie Dlamini who makes her feature film debut.

The film was written and directed by Bianca Isaac and produced by Gregory Mthanji.

The plot

According to the film’s synopsis, when Kat’s (Kajal Bagwandeen) fiancé calls off their wedding the night before; Noks (Tumi Morake) and Lu (Minnie Dlamini) persuade a devastated Kat to turn her honeymoon in Zanzibar, into a girlfriend’s getaway.

What was meant to be a holiday away from their problems, soon turns to a holiday into their problems.

Check out 'The Honeymoon' trailer below

The film will be available in cinemas on 31 March.