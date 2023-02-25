‘Worldwide baby’ : AKA lights up Times Square in New York

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon! South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation. 25 February 2023 9:14 AM
Get to 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour extreme festival this weekend! The international GT challenge (IGTC) series will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand this weekend. 24 February 2023 5:38 PM
Looking for something fun and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend? Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen. 24 February 2023 1:11 PM
View all Local
ANC calls for quick implementation of strategy against illicit financial flows Parties slammed South African's inclusion in the FATF's greylist, which includes countries such as Syria, Panama and South Sudan. 25 February 2023 9:01 AM
Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership Professor Jonathan Jansen joins Bongani Bingwa to share his thoughts on the state of higher education institutions in SA. 24 February 2023 5:25 PM
Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe was in Parliament speaking about IPPs and said these are not the answer to ending loadshedding. 24 February 2023 2:43 PM
View all Politics
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March. 24 February 2023 10:49 AM
SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana The Financial Action Task Force is set to announce whether the country will be grey listed on Friday, but Finance Minister Enoch G... 24 February 2023 8:22 AM
How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat) You can now get a tax refund when you install solar panels at your business or home. 24 February 2023 6:12 AM
View all Business
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider. 24 February 2023 1:52 PM
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think. 24 February 2023 1:10 PM
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all. 24 February 2023 12:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday. 24 February 2023 6:57 PM
Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup South Africa has booked a spot in the finals against Australia for this Sunday in the T20 World Cup final. 24 February 2023 4:50 PM
Bafana Bafana must qualify for AFCON: Danny Jordaan Bafana failed to qualify for the last edition in 2022 which was won by Senegal and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Jordaan said... 23 February 2023 6:26 PM
View all Sport
‘Worldwide baby’ : AKA lights up Times Square in New York Images of Supa Mega featured on a billboard, have been circulating on social media. 25 February 2023 12:38 PM
'The Honeymoon' wins Best Narrative Feature at the Pan African Film Festival The festival, now in its 31st year, is an international beacon for the diaspora arts community to showcase and preserve the cinema... 25 February 2023 11:52 AM
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon! South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation. 25 February 2023 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers. 24 February 2023 12:45 PM
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game A 12-year-old girl, Larissa Frasao de Almeida, is among the six victims that died in the hail of bullets. 24 February 2023 10:14 AM
View all World
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
View all Africa
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

‘Worldwide baby’ : AKA lights up Times Square in New York

25 February 2023 12:38 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Kiernan Forbes

Images of Supa Mega featured on a billboard, have been circulating on social media.

Times Square in New York has paid tribute to late rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes.

Images of him featured on a billboard have been circulating on social media.

His fourth studio album, 'Mass Country' was released posthumously on Friday - two weeks after his tragic death.

Supa Mega collaborated with some of the country's top musicians on his 14-track album, including Thato Saul, Nasty C, Emtee, Sjava and KDDO.

He also recorded a track with his girlfriend and fellow rapper, Nadia Nakai.

AKA and his friend, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, were shot and killed by unknown gunmen on 10 February as they were leaving a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.




25 February 2023 12:38 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Kiernan Forbes

More from Entertainment

Tumi Morake, Kajal Bagwandeen and Minnie Dlamini PICTURE CREDIT: Honeymoon movie/Instagram

'The Honeymoon' wins Best Narrative Feature at the Pan African Film Festival

25 February 2023 11:52 AM

The festival, now in its 31st year, is an international beacon for the diaspora arts community to showcase and preserve the cinematic creativity of Pan-African culture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Ndlovu Youth Choir performed at an event for Sir Elton John’s AIDS Foundation. Image: Ndlovu Youth Choir on Facebook

Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!

25 February 2023 9:14 AM

South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wikimedia Commons

Beachgoers enraged at couple for bringing cocktail, 'sex on the beach' to life

24 February 2023 1:23 PM

A couple got caught for indulging in public sex on a beach in Australia, but the man who filmed them gets in trouble with the law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cover art for rapper AKA's Mass Country album. Picture: Instagram/@akaworldwide

AKA's new album 'Mass Country' drops, two weeks after his passing

24 February 2023 5:40 AM

AKA's fourth, and sadly final, album "Mass Country" is now available.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comedian Kevin Hart. Picture: @kevinhart4real/Instagram

Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories

20 February 2023 11:36 AM

Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa!

20 February 2023 5:52 AM

Backstreet’s back, alright!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate

20 February 2023 5:48 AM

We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds at Eastgate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper AKA. Picture: Instagram/akaworldwide

[WATCH] Official trailer for AKA’s ‘Mass Country’ album

19 February 2023 11:37 AM

The late rapper’s fourth studio album will be released on 24 February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Who will win big at the BAFTAs?

19 February 2023 8:56 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to independent television and film critic, Thinus Ferreira, ahead of tonight’s awards ceremony.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg International Comedy Festival. Picture: Facebook/@Johannesburg International Comedy Festival

Johannesburg International Comedy Festival promises a feast of laughs

18 February 2023 1:19 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Johannesburg International Comedy Festival organiser, Kate Goliath, about what we can expect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

ANC calls for quick implementation of strategy against illicit financial flows

Politics

What is the future of the tech sector?

Technology

Masterclass on common hair and scalp conditions in South Africa

Health & Fitness

EWN Highlights

UCT to appoint interim VC following Phakeng's 'early retirement

25 February 2023 3:27 PM

UCT to appoint interim VC following Phakeng's 'early retirement

25 February 2023 3:27 PM

More countries roll out China traveller checks amid Covid-19 surge

1 January 2023 10:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA