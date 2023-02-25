‘Worldwide baby’ : AKA lights up Times Square in New York





One Last Time…#MassCountry, The 4th Studio album by AKA has finally arrived. Supa Mega Forever live on Times Square pic.twitter.com/b0ukIUS2Gx ' AKA (@akaworldwide) February 24, 2023

Times Square in New York has paid tribute to late rapper AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes.

Images of him featured on a billboard have been circulating on social media.

His fourth studio album, 'Mass Country' was released posthumously on Friday - two weeks after his tragic death.

Supa Mega collaborated with some of the country's top musicians on his 14-track album, including Thato Saul, Nasty C, Emtee, Sjava and KDDO.

He also recorded a track with his girlfriend and fellow rapper, Nadia Nakai.

AKA and his friend, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, were shot and killed by unknown gunmen on 10 February as they were leaving a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.