‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ premiers on Sunday





Much-loved Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, will give us an exclusive look into his life on and off the rugby field when his documentary premiers on Sunday.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his family. Picture: www.instagram.com/siya_kolisi_the_bear/

Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story will be broadcast at 8pm on SuperSport.

The documentary is based on Kolisi’s autobiography Rise which was released in 2021.

Watch the trailer below:

“He spent countless hours working on this, day and night. Reliving struggles, heartache and pain all so we could have deep insight not only into his story but millions of South Africans stories. “said his wife Rachel Kolisi on social media.

She explained: "He made himself so vulnerable, so many of us could reflect on our own lives, see similarities, and start to address behaviours that need to be addressed."

