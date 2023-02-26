



Abongile Nzelenzele was in conversation with the head of product at Momentum Money, Lephoi Mokgatle, about strategies for making your money work in difficult times.

Latest results from the Consumer Financial Vulnerability Index showed fewer consumers can afford their daily expenses.

Too much month and not enough money.

This is a place where many South Africans find themselves in.

The price of goods and services keeps increasing and for many, their salaries are staying the same if not decreasing.

Many people have been forced to go into debt just to get by.

It's tough to think about saving when you can barely make ends meet but it is also vital that we execute on some of the things that we want for our families and our futures. Lephoi Mokgatle, head of product at Momentum Money

Start from where you find yourself. We are all at different points in our money journey. The notion of saving is just about habit forming. So setting aside something regularly over a period of time is just the first step to helping you get there. Lephoi Mokgatle, head of product at Momentum Money

A lot of people are spending more than they earn. This notion of conscious spending is becoming important. Be intentional about how you spend your money. Lephoi Mokgatle, head of product at Momentum Money

When it comes to your kids, it's important to instill a savings behaviour. It's a powerful tool to give your children. Lephoi Mokgatle, head of product at Momentum Money

Scroll up to listen to the full interview with Lephoi Mokgatle.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Turning financial stress into success: Is it possible?