Turning financial stress into success: Is it possible?

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon! South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation. 25 February 2023 9:14 AM
Get to 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour extreme festival this weekend! The international GT challenge (IGTC) series will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand this weekend. 24 February 2023 5:38 PM
Looking for something fun and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend? Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen. 24 February 2023 1:11 PM
View all Local
ANC calls for quick implementation of strategy against illicit financial flows Parties slammed South African's inclusion in the FATF's greylist, which includes countries such as Syria, Panama and South Sudan. 25 February 2023 9:01 AM
Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership Professor Jonathan Jansen joins Bongani Bingwa to share his thoughts on the state of higher education institutions in SA. 24 February 2023 5:25 PM
Will IPPs be the end of our energy crisis? Not according to Mantashe Minister of Energy Gwede Mantashe was in Parliament speaking about IPPs and said these are not the answer to ending loadshedding. 24 February 2023 2:43 PM
View all Politics
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March. 24 February 2023 10:49 AM
SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana The Financial Action Task Force is set to announce whether the country will be grey listed on Friday, but Finance Minister Enoch G... 24 February 2023 8:22 AM
How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat) You can now get a tax refund when you install solar panels at your business or home. 24 February 2023 6:12 AM
View all Business
3 tips for easy travelling with a big and blended family In modern family dynamics, there may be a few things you need to consider. 24 February 2023 1:52 PM
Could robots take over our household chores soon? Research suggests its possible Researchers believe that robots and AI could be playing a big role in our lives sooner than we might think. 24 February 2023 1:10 PM
Anorgasmia: why some people just can't reach THAT point in bed For many people the goal of sex is an orgasm, but for some this does not come easily, or at all. 24 February 2023 12:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday. 24 February 2023 6:57 PM
Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup South Africa has booked a spot in the finals against Australia for this Sunday in the T20 World Cup final. 24 February 2023 4:50 PM
Bafana Bafana must qualify for AFCON: Danny Jordaan Bafana failed to qualify for the last edition in 2022 which was won by Senegal and speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Jordaan said... 23 February 2023 6:26 PM
View all Sport
'The Honeymoon' wins Best Narrative Feature at the Pan African Film Festival The festival, now in its 31st year, is an international beacon for the diaspora arts community to showcase and preserve the cinema... 25 February 2023 11:52 AM
Beachgoers enraged at couple for bringing cocktail, 'sex on the beach' to life A couple got caught for indulging in public sex on a beach in Australia, but the man who filmed them gets in trouble with the law. 24 February 2023 1:23 PM
AKA's new album 'Mass Country' drops, two weeks after his passing AKA's fourth, and sadly final, album "Mass Country" is now available. 24 February 2023 5:40 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers. 24 February 2023 12:45 PM
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game A 12-year-old girl, Larissa Frasao de Almeida, is among the six victims that died in the hail of bullets. 24 February 2023 10:14 AM
View all World
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
View all Africa
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Finance

Turning financial stress into success: Is it possible?

26 February 2023 8:18 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Financial planning
how to start saving
economic downturn

Save what you can, prepare for turbulent times and be conscious of your spending are some of the tips provided to help consumers get through this tough economic period.

Abongile Nzelenzele was in conversation with the head of product at Momentum Money, Lephoi Mokgatle, about strategies for making your money work in difficult times.

  • Latest results from the Consumer Financial Vulnerability Index showed fewer consumers can afford their daily expenses.
Piggy bank savings coins cash money.

Too much month and not enough money.

This is a place where many South Africans find themselves in.

The price of goods and services keeps increasing and for many, their salaries are staying the same if not decreasing.

Many people have been forced to go into debt just to get by.

It's tough to think about saving when you can barely make ends meet but it is also vital that we execute on some of the things that we want for our families and our futures.

Lephoi Mokgatle, head of product at Momentum Money

Start from where you find yourself. We are all at different points in our money journey. The notion of saving is just about habit forming. So setting aside something regularly over a period of time is just the first step to helping you get there.

Lephoi Mokgatle, head of product at Momentum Money

A lot of people are spending more than they earn. This notion of conscious spending is becoming important. Be intentional about how you spend your money.

Lephoi Mokgatle, head of product at Momentum Money

When it comes to your kids, it's important to instill a savings behaviour. It's a powerful tool to give your children.

Lephoi Mokgatle, head of product at Momentum Money

Scroll up to listen to the full interview with Lephoi Mokgatle.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Turning financial stress into success: Is it possible?




26 February 2023 8:18 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Financial planning
how to start saving
economic downturn

More from Finance

Budgeting on a successful energy transition

23 February 2023 10:20 AM

South Africa is Eskom and Eskom is South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and his team ahead of his maiden Medium-term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on 11 November 2021. Picture: GCIS.

Focus on infrastructure, Eskom to recover the economy - Black Business Council

22 February 2023 8:01 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to deliver his National budget speech this afternoon at Cape Town City Hall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Old Mutual launches campaign to increase sustainability throughout South Africa

21 December 2022 11:05 AM

Two Old Mutual execs join Clement Manyathela in studio to unpack their new sustainability brand campaign

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Botswana uses natural resources sector to grow economy and develop its people

14 December 2022 11:06 AM

In the final episode of Africa Focus, Crystal Orderson outlines how Botswana makes the most of its natural resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sustainability is crucial to the survival of the manufacturing sector

14 December 2022 8:45 AM

Going green will help future-proof the production sector

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why is illness insurance important? And how is it different from medical aid?

23 November 2022 8:28 AM

Expert guests from Old Mutual join the Clement Manyathela Show to unpack the importance of illness insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

85% of people with disabilities are unemployed in SA. Absa looks to change that.

18 November 2022 8:36 AM

Absa aims to give young people with disabilities the chance to develop digital skills and thrive in the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How local SMEs can optimize their business efficiency with Old Mutual

18 November 2022 7:08 AM

An Old Mutual expert explains how small businesses can improve their operations through the SMEgo platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How we can create an Africa that's ready for the future

7 November 2022 2:43 PM

Absa experts unpack how the continent can further develop its financial markets, despite various challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Solar tax incentives: 'We should have zero-rated the VAT on installations’

Local Business

Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 4

Business

Turning financial stress into success: Is it possible?

Finance

EWN Highlights

One person hospitalised after hotel fire in Durban

26 February 2023 5:56 PM

SAPS Special Task Force places in top 10 of global SWAT challenge

26 February 2023 5:12 PM

Formula E injects R2bn into Mother City economy - CT mayor

26 February 2023 4:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA