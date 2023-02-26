Solar tax incentives: 'We should have zero-rated the VAT on installations’
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse, about the limitations of the solar tax incentive.
Last week during his budget speech, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, announced tax incentives to encourage renewable energy investment.
From 1 March, individuals who plan to install rooftop solar panels, can claim a rebate of 25% of the cost of the panels, up to a maximum of R15,000.
But you will only get your refund next year when you submit your tax return.
We don't get a deduction against total installation. You only get a deduction against the solar panels. That leaves a lot of other costs behind, like batteries, inverters and labour costs. We should have zero-rated the VAT on solar installations.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
I'm going to have to wait a good 18 months before I get my money back. I'm putting down my money to help Eskom's pressure points and I'm only going to get a refund down the road. Someone is getting a soft loan out of this.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
There's a whole spectrum of people who are left out of this equation. It's really targeting certain people who have capital right now to relieve them from Eskom for a bit. It's not an incentive at all. I think it misses the mark of how urgently people want to get through this load shedding.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Scroll up to listen to the full interview with Paul Roelofse.
Source : Pixabay: PhotoMix-Company / 409 images
More from Local
Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!
South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation.Read More
Get to 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour extreme festival this weekend!
The international GT challenge (IGTC) series will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand this weekend.Read More
Looking for something fun and fit to do in Gauteng this weekend?
Africa Melane catches up with resident fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More
First lady Jill Biden pays goodwill visit to Namibia and Kenya
This will be her sixth visit to Africa, but her first time as the First lady of the United States.Read More
[LISTEN] Violence against LGBTQIA+ people condoned by religious homophobia - IAM
LGBTQIA+ identifying persons of faith have been marginalised or pushed out of faith spaces – Inclusive and Affirming Ministries.Read More
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
[WATCH] Woman demands Tupperware glass from her guests
The woman is mad that her husband defied their marriage rule after serving guests with Tupperware.Read More
Escaped North West lioness shot dead by farmer
A lioness who escaped her container while being transported to a game farm in the province was shot dead on Friday morning.Read More
Lion on the loose! 'We are looking for it'
John Perlman speaks with Jonathan Denga of the North West Department of Economic DevelopmentRead More
More from Business
Eskom downgrades load shedding to stage 4
We've moved from stage six power cuts to stage five overnight.Read More
Petrol price pain coming in March, warns AA
The AA said that current unaudited fuel data from the Central Energy Fund showed that significant increases were likely in March.Read More
SA's efforts to avoid grey listing may not be enough, says Godongwana
The Financial Action Task Force is set to announce whether the country will be grey listed on Friday, but Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says there are plans in place to mitigate potential consequences.Read More
How to go solar when you live in a sectional title property (i.e. complex, flat)
You can now get a tax refund when you install solar panels at your business or home.Read More
Calib Cassim appointed as interim Eskom CEO
Cassim served as the power utility's chief financial officer in 2018, and has been appointed interim group CEO with immediate effect.Read More
Fears that De Ruyter exit could lead to more govt meddling, power cuts
As speculation builds on who will take over the reigns at the crumbling parastatal, analyst Dale McKinley said that De Ruyter’s sudden departure would leave many not wanting to touch that seat.Read More
Why no diesel rebate for food retailers? Top CEOs take on government
Rival brands Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite Checkers have taken collaborative action to get the diesel fuel levy refund extended to food retailers.Read More
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand?
MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot.Read More
'I think de Ruyter is at risk, his family probably too. He needs to take care'
Bruce Whitfield talks to former SAA treasurer and whistleblower Cynthia Stimple, as André de Ruyter's tell-all TV interview continues to make waves in South Africa.Read More
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'?
Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airline on discovering her flight had been cancelled due to non-payment.Read More