RapidLion Film Fest is back





Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to filmmaker, Khetiwe Ngcobo, about her documentary "1001 Days" which will be screened at the festival.

The RapidLion film Fest launched in 2015

It is the world’s only BRICS-focused film festival

The festival takes place from 4 to 11 March

One of the documentaries that will feature at the festival is '1001 Days'.

The doccie explores the in-depth experience of new mothers in a South African township, through a series of unflinchingly intimate conversations.

The first 1001 days of a child's life are the most important. Our documentary follows three home visitors, as they visit various mothers who are at different stages of raising their children through these 1001 days. It's an intimate conversation with the mothers and the health workers as they traverse this journey. Khetiwe Ngcobo, filmmaker

We need stakeholders to watch it so that they understand why it's important for mothers to have health visitors and what it does for them. Khetiwe Ngcobo, filmmaker

Scroll up for the full interview with Khetiwe Ngcobo.