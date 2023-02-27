Excluding all public hospitals from load shedding to cost R365m - De Ruyter
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said that it would cost R365 million to exclude all public hospitals from experiencing power cuts.
This is contained in a deposed affidavit by De Ruyter as a result of a court application by the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and 18 others.
The application, among other demands, seeks to compel Eskom to exclude health facilities, schools and small businesses from its load shedding roster.
De Ruyter said that the power utility received a request from the department of health with a list of 213 hospitals to insulate from the rolling blackouts.
The former CEO said that Eskom could only exclude 25 hospitals since they were not embedded into a large distribution network.
He said that Eskom had drawn up a plan for the other hospitals and the necessary infrastructure that would need to be installed would take between 12 to 36 months.
De Ruyter said that Eskom had also received similar requests from private hospitals on the utility’s supply network but it was still investigating possible solutions.
The application between the UDM and 18 others versus Eskom will be heard at the Pretoria High Court on 30 March.
This article first appeared on EWN : Excluding all public hospitals from load shedding to cost R365m - De Ruyter
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
