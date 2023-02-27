War in Ukraine: Why are China’s Xi Jinping and President of Belarus meeting?

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'SA's measles outbreak is of great concern' - Infectious disease specialist South Africa is facing its worst measles outbreak in a decade as people are being infected across the country. 27 February 2023 3:46 PM
Westbury violence is spiraling out of control, says Kofifi FM news head The community of Westbury has been struck with violence as 9 people have reportedly been shot and one killed in the last 24 hours. 27 February 2023 2:45 PM
Tubby's Kitchen: Helping epilepsy sufferers take their lives back with CBD 'The language of cannabis needs to change. We absolutely need to do that,' says Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen. 27 February 2023 1:05 PM
View all Local
Westbury violence is spiraling out of control, says Kofifi FM news head The community of Westbury has been struck with violence as 9 people have reportedly been shot and one killed in the last 24 hours. 27 February 2023 2:45 PM
[LISTEN] Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint regarding De Ruyter allegations Mandy Wiener speaks to Mmusi Maimane. 27 February 2023 11:44 AM
[LISTEN] Business frustrated at government’s failure to solve challenges Mandy Wiener speaks to Cas Coovadia of Business Unity SA. 27 February 2023 11:43 AM
View all Politics
Loadshedding: Are shopping centres able to run an economically viable business? Bruce Whitfield speaks to Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees. 27 February 2023 5:53 PM
Tubby's Kitchen: Helping epilepsy sufferers take their lives back with CBD 'The language of cannabis needs to change. We absolutely need to do that,' says Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen. 27 February 2023 1:05 PM
[LISTEN] Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint regarding De Ruyter allegations Mandy Wiener speaks to Mmusi Maimane. 27 February 2023 11:44 AM
View all Business
What does the law say about sick leave and what happens when you abuse it? Sick leave exists to help employees not lose income when they are too sick to work, but you can lose your job if it is abused. 27 February 2023 1:28 PM
Lending money to family or friends? By law, you CANNOT charge them any interest Unless you're a registered credit provider, you cannot charge interest on the borrowed amount, says Riccardo Petersen. 27 February 2023 9:52 AM
RapidLion Film Fest is back The world’s only BRICS-focused film festival takes place from 4 to 11 March. 26 February 2023 12:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Playing for Chiefs or Pirates is a lifestyle': Brian Baloyi & Teboho Moloi Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the 172nd edition of the Soweto Derby on Saturday. 24 February 2023 6:57 PM
Get to 2023 Kyalami 9-Hour extreme festival this weekend! The international GT challenge (IGTC) series will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit in Midrand this weekend. 24 February 2023 5:38 PM
Proteas Women make cricket history at T20 World Cup South Africa has booked a spot in the finals against Australia for this Sunday in the T20 World Cup final. 24 February 2023 4:50 PM
View all Sport
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle plan to address book backlash with an extra chapter Prince Harry plans to add an extra chapter to his recently launched book, 'Spare', to address the 'backlash' against Markle. 27 February 2023 10:19 AM
RapidLion Film Fest is back The world’s only BRICS-focused film festival takes place from 4 to 11 March. 26 February 2023 12:10 PM
‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ premiers on Sunday The documentary will give South Africans an exclusive look into the life of the Springbok captain. 26 February 2023 6:48 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] 2000 gangsters arrive at El Salvador's MASSIVE new prison (pop: 40 000) El Salvador has set up a new mega-prison for gangsters as part of President Nayib Bukele's crackdown on crime. 27 February 2023 9:19 AM
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers. 24 February 2023 12:45 PM
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
View all World
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
View all Africa
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
Who's to blame when you find your flight’s cancelled due to 'non-payment'? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one frustrated customer who had to make expensive last-minute bookings with another airlin... 23 February 2023 5:14 PM
MANDY WIENER: SA's problems might be complex, but the solutions don't have to be Mandy Wiener writes that South Africa's problems can be resolved in easier ways than government officials would like us to believe... 23 February 2023 3:56 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

War in Ukraine: Why are China’s Xi Jinping and President of Belarus meeting?

27 February 2023 6:44 AM
by Kabous le Roux

"China is thinking if everyone blows each other to bits, it’ll mop up afterward," says Adam Gilchrist.

Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Russian-ally Belarus says it has 1.5 million potential troops ready to join its armed forces “in the event of a declaration of martial law and the switch of the economy to a war mode”.

Last year, Russia invaded Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

The Russian military also trained its newly mobilised soldiers in Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Tuesday for a three-day visit.

The leaders of Belarus and China are getting together… He’s a hard-line dude, Lukashenko [Belarusian President] …

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
© elifbayraktar/123rf.com
© elifbayraktar/123rf.com

The United States is accusing China of considering sending weapons to Russia, a claim vehemently denied by China.

China in cahoots… chatted up to supply drones and other weapons to Vladimir Putin… Russia, Belarus, and China agree they don’t want NATO expansion…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

On the weekend, anti-government Belarusian partisans destroyed a Russian military airplane in a drone attack at an airfield outside the capital Minsk.

What does China have to gain from being an ally of Russia? … China is thinking, ‘If everyone blows each other to bits, we’ll mop up afterward’…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : War in Ukraine: Why are China’s Xi Jinping and President of Belarus meeting?




27 February 2023 6:44 AM
by Kabous le Roux

Trending

Govt not constitutionally obligated to provide SA with power - Ramaphosa

Politics

Slight relief for South Africans as Eskom de-escalates power cuts

Business Local

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle plan to address book backlash with an extra chapter

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

eThekwini has 30 days to respond to Action SA on the Durban beach crisis

27 February 2023 7:40 PM

Meet the Paarl man turning 40 dumping sites into beautiful recreational spaces

27 February 2023 7:08 PM

Ramaphosa on South Africa's greylisting: we have a plan

27 February 2023 6:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA