Russian-ally Belarus says it has 1.5 million potential troops ready to join its armed forces “in the event of a declaration of martial law and the switch of the economy to a war mode”.

Last year, Russia invaded Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

The Russian military also trained its newly mobilised soldiers in Belarus.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on Tuesday for a three-day visit.

The leaders of Belarus and China are getting together… He’s a hard-line dude, Lukashenko [Belarusian President] … Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

The United States is accusing China of considering sending weapons to Russia, a claim vehemently denied by China.

China in cahoots… chatted up to supply drones and other weapons to Vladimir Putin… Russia, Belarus, and China agree they don’t want NATO expansion… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

On the weekend, anti-government Belarusian partisans destroyed a Russian military airplane in a drone attack at an airfield outside the capital Minsk.

What does China have to gain from being an ally of Russia? … China is thinking, ‘If everyone blows each other to bits, we’ll mop up afterward’… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : War in Ukraine: Why are China’s Xi Jinping and President of Belarus meeting?