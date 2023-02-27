



Lester Kiewit interviews Riccardo Petersen, Director at Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa.

Times are tough and oftentimes we turn to our families for support; emotionally and financially.

But when you lend money to a family member or to a friend, should you ever expect to get your money back from them?

Are they legally bound to pay back the loan?

Can you charge them interest?

Interest rates are rising around the world. © takasuu/123rf.com

RELATED: Turning financial stress into success: Is it possible?

Petersen says that if you lend money to someone and expect to make some form of repayment, ensure that you're a registered credit provider.

If you're not and have chosen to charge interest on that amount, you may be prosecuted under the National Credit Act (NCA) and will face legal implications.

According to Petersen, there are two exclusions to the Act:

If it is a family or co-dependent relationship, such as a daughter and a father, one could say that the parties are not dealing at arm's length

If you're able to show that you're not independent of the person you're giving money to and that it is clear that you're not looking to obtain financial benefit

To avoid any confusion and complications, Petersen says that it's important to have a formal agreement in place, stating to who you're giving money, how much, and when you expect the money to be returned.

Don't think that a once-off loan is not gonna get you under the NCA. You're gonna be caught by the NCA if you're gonna charge interest. Riccardo Petersen, Director – Norton Rose Fulbright South Africa

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lending money to family or friends? By law, you CANNOT charge them any interest