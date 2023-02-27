ANC is a criminal syndicate that's responsible for loadshedding – ActionSA
Zain Johnson interviews Michael Herbst, an attorney representing ActionSA.
An affidavit by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter proves that, without any doubt, the decisions made by the ANC-led government are directly to blame for the loadshedding state of disaster, says ActionSA.
A court case by the United Democratic Movement (UDM), ActionSA, and 17 others seeks to declare the ANC-led government’s response to loadshedding as unconstitutional.
The case is set to be heard on 20 March 2023 in the Gauteng High Court.
RELATED: Ex-Eskom CEO De Ruyter under pressure to give details of corruption claims
Herbst, an attorney representing ActionSA, weighs in:
- The "explosive" things discussed in De Ruyter's affidavit weren't surprising, but there certainly were revelations
- Loadshedding is a humanitarian crisis
- The ANC-led government's doings have breached a number of fundamental human rights - schools and hospitals are unable to be run adequality and efficiently
- Electricity is a basic human right, yet not everyone is given access to it. The government acknowledges this, however, they blame Eskom
- Eskom is a state-owned entity, and the shareholder of that entity is the Minister of Public Enterprises. Essentially, Eskom and the government are one and the same
RELATED: Govt not constitutionally obligated to provide SA with power, says Ramaphosa
Ultimately, the shareholder of Eskom is the government through the Minister. The question I would put to you... how does the government then not know what's going on in a company where it is the shareholder?Michael Herbst, Attorney representing ActionSA
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ANC is a criminal syndicate that's responsible for loadshedding – ActionSA
More from Local
'SA's measles outbreak is of great concern' - Infectious disease specialist
South Africa is facing its worst measles outbreak in a decade as people are being infected across the country.Read More
Westbury violence is spiraling out of control, says Kofifi FM news head
The community of Westbury has been struck with violence as 9 people have reportedly been shot and one killed in the last 24 hours.Read More
Tubby's Kitchen: Helping epilepsy sufferers take their lives back with CBD
'The language of cannabis needs to change. We absolutely need to do that,' says Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen.Read More
[LISTEN] Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint regarding De Ruyter allegations
Mandy Wiener speaks to Mmusi Maimane.Read More
[LISTEN] Business frustrated at government’s failure to solve challenges
Mandy Wiener speaks to Cas Coovadia of Business Unity SA.Read More
The Midday Report Express: De Ruyter has 7 days to lay criminal charges says ANC
All the news you need to know.Read More
'SA must produce electric cars or risk losing an entire industry and its jobs'
Cape Town hosted South Africa's first-ever e-Prix this weekend, bringing attention to the future of e-motoring in the country.Read More
What to expect at a cinema near you this March
March is blockbuster-filled and you don't want to miss out.Read More
Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint over De Ruyter's Eskom looting allegations
The Build One SA leader wants to compel authorities to get the former Eskom CEO to share the details of allegations he made against senior ministers and others allegedly privy to the corruption.Read More
More from Politics
Westbury violence is spiraling out of control, says Kofifi FM news head
The community of Westbury has been struck with violence as 9 people have reportedly been shot and one killed in the last 24 hours.Read More
[LISTEN] Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint regarding De Ruyter allegations
Mandy Wiener speaks to Mmusi Maimane.Read More
[LISTEN] Business frustrated at government’s failure to solve challenges
Mandy Wiener speaks to Cas Coovadia of Business Unity SA.Read More
The Midday Report Express: De Ruyter has 7 days to lay criminal charges says ANC
All the news you need to know.Read More
SA being greylisted by finance task force not that dire - Ramaphosa
South Africa was added to the notorious list along with Nigeria on Friday, after being found to fall short of international standards for combating money laundering and other serious financial crimes.Read More
Govt not constitutionally obligated to provide SA with power - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa released an opposing affidavit in the case being brought by the UDM and 18 others, in it saying government was not in breach of the Constitution.Read More
Ex-Eskom CEO De Ruyter under pressure to give details of corruption claims
The African National Congress (ANC) has given him seven days to open cases following his claims about the party and members benefitting from Eskom or it will take its own legal action against him.Read More
ANC calls for quick implementation of strategy against illicit financial flows
Parties slammed South African's inclusion in the FATF's greylist, which includes countries such as Syria, Panama and South Sudan.Read More
Jonathan Jansen: Universities in decline due to lack of ethical leadership
Professor Jonathan Jansen joins Bongani Bingwa to share his thoughts on the state of higher education institutions in SA.Read More
More from Business
Loadshedding: Are shopping centres able to run an economically viable business?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Amelia Beattie, CEO at Liberty Two Degrees.Read More
Tubby's Kitchen: Helping epilepsy sufferers take their lives back with CBD
'The language of cannabis needs to change. We absolutely need to do that,' says Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen.Read More
[LISTEN] Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint regarding De Ruyter allegations
Mandy Wiener speaks to Mmusi Maimane.Read More
[LISTEN] Business frustrated at government’s failure to solve challenges
Mandy Wiener speaks to Cas Coovadia of Business Unity SA.Read More
The Midday Report Express: De Ruyter has 7 days to lay criminal charges says ANC
All the news you need to know.Read More
Minimum wage hike: 'Employability will suffer. We must protect existing jobs'
The minimum wage increase is effective as of 1 March 2023.Read More
'SA must produce electric cars or risk losing an entire industry and its jobs'
Cape Town hosted South Africa's first-ever e-Prix this weekend, bringing attention to the future of e-motoring in the country.Read More
SA being greylisted by finance task force not that dire - Ramaphosa
South Africa was added to the notorious list along with Nigeria on Friday, after being found to fall short of international standards for combating money laundering and other serious financial crimes.Read More
Slight relief for South Africans as Eskom de-escalates power cuts
Eskom has announced a mixed bag of load shedding for this week, with the country continuing with stage four until 4pm on Monday afternoon.Read More