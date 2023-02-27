ANC is a criminal syndicate that's responsible for loadshedding – ActionSA





Zain Johnson interviews Michael Herbst, an attorney representing ActionSA.

An affidavit by former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter proves that, without any doubt, the decisions made by the ANC-led government are directly to blame for the loadshedding state of disaster, says ActionSA.

A court case by the United Democratic Movement (UDM), ActionSA, and 17 others seeks to declare the ANC-led government’s response to loadshedding as unconstitutional.

The case is set to be heard on 20 March 2023 in the Gauteng High Court.

Herbst, an attorney representing ActionSA, weighs in:

The "explosive" things discussed in De Ruyter's affidavit weren't surprising, but there certainly were revelations

Loadshedding is a humanitarian crisis

The ANC-led government's doings have breached a number of fundamental human rights - schools and hospitals are unable to be run adequality and efficiently

Electricity is a basic human right, yet not everyone is given access to it. The government acknowledges this, however, they blame Eskom

Eskom is a state-owned entity, and the shareholder of that entity is the Minister of Public Enterprises. Essentially, Eskom and the government are one and the same

Ultimately, the shareholder of Eskom is the government through the Minister. The question I would put to you... how does the government then not know what's going on in a company where it is the shareholder? Michael Herbst, Attorney representing ActionSA

