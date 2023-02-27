Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle plan to address book backlash with an extra chapter

27 February 2023 10:19 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
'Spare'

Prince Harry plans to add an extra chapter to his recently launched book, 'Spare', to address the 'backlash' against Markle.

After the Duke (38) and Duchess (41) of Sussex stepped down from royal duties in 2020 to live a quiet life away from the media (what they said), they're finding themselves in the spotlight again amidst being sued for defamation by Meghan's older half-sister, Samantha Markle.

That's why the book's paperback edition will include an extra chapter detailing Harry and Meghan's reaction to all the 'backlash.'

This time, the red-headed Prince plans to set the record straight about some details in Harry's book, 'Spare', which was released in January.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Picture: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry/Instagram
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Picture: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry/Instagram

RELATED: COCAINE, FIGHTS AND MARRIAGE, PRINCE HARRY TELLS ALL IN HIGHLY ANTICIPATED BOOK

If you need a recap, Harry spilt these royal secrets in his book, 'Spare':

1) His experience with cocaine.

2) Discussing fights between him and his brother.

3) Revealing that he doesn't have a good relationship with his brother, Prince William, or his father, King Charles.

4) Talking about killing 25 people during his stint in the Afghanistan military.

5) Contacting Princess Diana via a psychic and believing that the royals had something to do with her death.

6) Urging their father not to marry Camilla.

7) Meghan feeling ostracized by some royals and their 'racist' remarks.

Yip, Harry stepped on all the royal landmines and faced significant backlash from royalists, veterans, and some of his family members for all of the above.

That's why the book's paperback edition will include an extra chapter detailing Harry and Meghan's reaction to all the 'backlash.'

On this, "sources" have reportedly said...

Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter… to the paperback version… out later this year or early next, when the hardcover sales have ended. Readers are eager to know their (Harry and Meghan's) feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix doc, and the publication of ‘Spare'.

Source close to Harry and Meghan

This extra chapter won't be the first time Harry's attempted to address the 'backlash':

RELATED: [WATCH] PRINCE HARRY DEFENDS BRUTALLY HONEST TELL-ALL MEMOIR, SPARE

Maybe addressing the 'backlash' with Markle will make a difference? Harry previously said that 'Spare' could've been 'two books' because he had so much to say...

It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out. There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know… Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Of course, fans and royalists are waiting to see what addressing the 'backlash' will look like.


This article first appeared on KFM : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle plan to address book backlash with an extra chapter




27 February 2023 10:19 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
'Spare'

Copyright: machacekcz / 123rf

RapidLion Film Fest is back

26 February 2023 12:10 PM

The world’s only BRICS-focused film festival takes place from 4 to 11 March.

Siya Kolisi. Picture: Instagram/@rachelkolisi

‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ premiers on Sunday

26 February 2023 6:48 AM

The documentary will give South Africans an exclusive look into the life of the Springbok captain.

Picture: Instagram/@nadianakai

‘Worldwide baby’ : AKA lights up Times Square in New York

25 February 2023 12:38 PM

Images of Supa Mega featured on a billboard, have been circulating on social media.

Tumi Morake, Kajal Bagwandeen and Minnie Dlamini PICTURE CREDIT: Honeymoon movie/Instagram

'The Honeymoon' wins Best Narrative Feature at the Pan African Film Festival

25 February 2023 11:52 AM

The festival, now in its 31st year, is an international beacon for the diaspora arts community to showcase and preserve the cinematic creativity of Pan-African culture.

The Ndlovu Youth Choir performed at an event for Sir Elton John’s AIDS Foundation. Image: Ndlovu Youth Choir on Facebook

Ndlovu Youth Choir perform for Sir Elton John and they're over the moon!

25 February 2023 9:14 AM

South Africa's beloved Ndlovu Youth Choir performed for Sir Elton John at a special event for his AIDS Foundation.

Wikimedia Commons

Beachgoers enraged at couple for bringing cocktail, 'sex on the beach' to life

24 February 2023 1:23 PM

A couple got caught for indulging in public sex on a beach in Australia, but the man who filmed them gets in trouble with the law.

Cover art for rapper AKA's Mass Country album. Picture: Instagram/@akaworldwide

AKA's new album 'Mass Country' drops, two weeks after his passing

24 February 2023 5:40 AM

AKA's fourth, and sadly final, album "Mass Country" is now available.

Comedian Kevin Hart. Picture: @kevinhart4real/Instagram

Kevin Hart embraces SA name, thanks Mzansi for 'insane' memories

20 February 2023 11:36 AM

Kevin 'Mpho' Hart shares a special thanks to Mzansi for the 'unreal' and 'insane' memories as Reality Check tour wraps in SA.

Backstreets Boys are coming to South Africa!

20 February 2023 5:52 AM

Backstreet’s back, alright!

Nathan Mallinson is Dis-Chem Brain of 702 at Eastgate

20 February 2023 5:48 AM

We recap the action from the 2023 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds at Eastgate.

