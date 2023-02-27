Minimum wage hike: 'Employability will suffer. We must protect existing jobs'





Wasanga Mehana interviews Johnny Goldberg, Chairman of Global Business Solutions.

The National Minimum Wage has gone up by 9.6%, meaning that the minimum wage of R23,19 per hour will increase to R25,42 per hour as of 1 March 2023.

For businesses, the 9.6% increase is an issue, says Goldberg.

He says it will impact the employability of South Africans as many businesses won't be able to afford the increase.

We've got to tighten the belt... number one priority is to protect existing jobs. Johnny Goldberg, Chairman – Global Business Solutions

