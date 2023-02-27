The Midday Report Express: De Ruyter has 7 days to lay criminal charges says ANC
Eskom, loadshedding and the Andre de Ruyter interview dominate The Midday Report today. With his explosive interview on eTV over the weekend, Eskom's De Ruyter finds himself in the firing line.
The ANC has issued an ultimatum to De Ruyter, giving him seven days to report his allegations of criminality at Eskom to the police. Should he fail to do so, the former CEO will himself face charges.
The ruling party is seeking legal counsel about whether or not they can bring some legal action against De Ruyter after he said in an interview with eTV's Anika Larsen that the ANC was using Eskom as a "feeding trough".
Mandy Wiener spoke to Mahlengi Bhengu of the ANC.
We have given him seven days to go and lay charges at the police station so that this matter can be ventilated in the public domain and so that we ourselves, as the ANC, can know who are these individuals. And his allegations can then get tested.Mahlengi Bhengu, ANC Spokesperson
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
Business lambasts government. Says it is extremely frustrated by the government’s failure to work with it to solve challenges.
Mmusi Maimane also lodging criminal complaint regarding Andre De Ruyter allegations.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: De Ruyter has 7 days to lay criminal charges says ANC
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
