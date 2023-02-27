What to expect at a cinema near you this March





It’s March movie madness as a number of highly anticipated releases are set to open across theatres and streaming platforms.

Here’s what you can expect this March:

Creed III

Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life when Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, resurfaces after serving time in prison, eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring.

The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian.

Release date: 3 March

Tár

Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and the very first female director of a major German orchestra.

Release date: 3 March

Scream VI

In the next installment, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City.

But have they truly escaped?

Release date: 10 March

The Son

A drama that follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart.

Peter has his busy life with new partner Beth and their baby thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.

Release date: 10 March

The Wandering Earth 2

A disaster story from an oriental point of view instead of the western one (which is getting more and more cliched), where humans work as a team to face the overwhelming crisis.

There's no hero who can save the Earth single-handedly; still, every effort matters.

Release date: 10 March

What’s Love Got to Do With It?

Set in London, What's Love Got To Do With It? follows Kazim, a young Pakistani-British man who is having an arranged marriage to a bride from Pakistan, and his childhood friend Zoe, a filmmaker documenting the process.

Release date: 10 March

The Inspection

A young, gay Black man, rejected by his mother and with few options for his future, decides to join the Marines, doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside.

Release date: 17 March

