Tubby's Kitchen: Helping epilepsy sufferers take their lives back with CBD





Zain Johnson interviews Heidene Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen.

Lawrence is one of a growing number of South African epilepsy sufferers who are finding relief through medical cannabis.

Image: Experience box by Tubby's Kitchen

Lawrence received her original diagnosis at the age of 27, which took her about two years to adjust and navigate her new way of living.

At the age of 40, "everything went absolutely insane", she says.

According to the website, Lawrence was now experiencing 15 to 20 seizures a day.

As a result, Lawrence had lost her job, car, house and was living in and out of hospitals.

Having to adjust to that was mentally, emotionally, and spiritually difficult. Heidene Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen

At this stage, nothing was working from a "conventional space".

Additionally, Lawrence was dealing with seven different types of epilepsy at the same time.

Learning to live a life with that is a tremendous adjustment. Heidene Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen

Lawrence's son and brother stepped in and suggested she try cannabis to help deal with the seizures and everyday living.

Initially, there was some hesitation given the stigma attached to CBD, or as Lawrence put it, "the devil's grass."

It's either this one thing that's going to change everything and solve all of the problem from a health perspective, or it's die verkeerde ding. Heidene Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen

Instead of taking CBD oils, Lawrence found the most effective approach was to take medical cannabis in tiny amounts, also known as microdosing, as part of her diet.

This is how Tubby's Kitchen was born.

Tubby's Kitchen currently offers a range of cannabis-infused teas, spices, and pastes, starting at R69.99.

Lawrence highlights the grave importance of making use of correct jargon when referring to CBD as it changes the way in which people perceive and accept cannabis.

Thanks to the ever-evolving technology, cannabis has developed into a tool that has great benefits, she adds.

The language of cannabis needs to change. We absolutely need to do that. Heidene Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen

South Africa needs to start understanding that notion. Heidene Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen

To purchase Tubby's Kitchen products, click here.

