Westbury violence is spiraling out of control, says Kofifi FM news head
John Perlman speaks to James Seetelo, head of news for Kofifi FM.
Seetelo says the violence is spiraling out of control.
This happened after a suspected gang leader was shot and killed.
According to Seetelo the violence in Westbury has been ongoing for a long time.
He says that a few days ago Kofifi FM received confirmation that someone believed to be a gang leader was shot and killed. Since then crime and violence have escalated.
That has led to violence spiraling out of control.James Seetelo, Head of News - Kofifi FM
The violence is not only affecting their community, he says, but also nearby areas such as Newlands where a woman was shot and killed in a shopping market a few days ago.
People are fearing for their lives.James Seetelo, Head of News - Kofifi FM
Seetelo says he visited a scene on Monday morning where an eighteen-year-old had been shot and is now being treated in hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Toward the end of last year, increased police presence was deployed to the community to help with the surge of violence but Seetelo says this presence was not sustained.
He says multiple people being shot in 24 hours does draw the attention of government officials, but the reality is gunshots are heard every single day in the area and officials are aware that this is happening.
People will be arrested in one week but the next week the violence will continue as before, he notes.
