'SA's measles outbreak is of great concern' - Infectious disease specialist





John Perlman speaks to Dr James Nuttall, President of the Southern African Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases.

This outbreak mostly affects young children but teenagers and adults can also be infected .

Nuttal says they knew another outbreak was likely as vaccination rates have been too low for some years.

Nuttal says this outbreak is of great concern as it has spread from the north of the country across five provinces.

We know that once a measles epidemic gains steam it really does progress rapidly and widely. Dr James Nuttall, President - Southern African Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases

While this outbreak is primarily affecting children between the ages of 5 and 9, children over ten, teenagers, and adults whose immunity has waned are also susceptible to infection.

Nuttal adds that they had been anticipating this outbreak for some time as it had been flagged prior to the coronavirus pandemic that vaccination rates were not high enough to prevent an outbreak.

You need very high levels of vaccination coverage, up to 95% of the community. Dr James Nuttall, President - Southern African Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases

He says that now it is important to prevent the transmission and spread to susceptible individuals, as well as ensure they identify, diagnose and treat children with measles.

Nuttall adds that our National Institute for Communicable Diseases has excellent surveillance capabilities to track this outbreak as it evolves and develops.

