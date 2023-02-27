Supersport United striker Bradley Grobler 'humbled' to join the PSL 100 club
Supersport United striker, Bradley Grobler says he didn’t think that reaching 100 goals in the PSL was such a big deal.
The 35-year-old has joined an exclusive club of PSL centurions such as Collins Mbesuma, Siyabonga Nomvethe, Mabhuti Khenyeza, Daniel Mudau and Manuel 'Tico Tico' Bucuane.
Grobler netted in the 2-0 win over Maritzburg United on Friday to take his tally in the South African top-flight to 100 goals.
Speaking on #MSW, Grobler told Robert Marawa that only once the congratulatory messages came through that he realised what he'd achieved.
💯 moments I got to share with so many incredible people over the years. I am so grateful to so many individuals , family , friends , teammates , coaches , staff and many more. Without all of them this would never have been possible. 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/2Q4EL0ZJXF' Bradley Grobler (@Bradley_Grobler) February 25, 2023
In the lead up to the game, it’s not something that I thought about and in all honesty, I didn’t think it was that big of a deal. Then I got messages from all sorts of people in football and also not in sport congratulating me and then it really sunk in how big it was.Bradley Grobler, Supersport United striker.
For me to join a list with guys on there that I used to look up to and wanted to be like is very humbling and I am hoping that I can inspire people as well.Bradley Grobler, Supersport United striker.
At the age of 35 and given his injury record, many people doubted whether the man the fans call “Sniper” would ever get to celebrate this moment.
Grobler himself, believes that he can still play football at the highest level for a few more seasons.
There have been so many ups and down in terms of injuries. Going back 10 years ago, at 35 you were basically finished, nowadays though a lot of the top guys in sport are over 35. I feel better than I did 5 years ago, I feel good and I am enjoying my football.Bradley Grobler, Supersport United striker.
I have played 21 games this season and only missed 1 due to covid so I am in a very good place right now and I think could play at least 2 to 3 more years.Bradley Grobler, Supersport United striker.
Grobler is currently in his 11th season with Supersport United and is the clubs all time leading goal scorer with 73 goals.
This article first appeared on 947 : Supersport United striker Bradley Grobler 'humbled' to join the PSL 100 club
More from Sport
[WATCH] Dancing's just one way Siya Kolisi's exercising, keeping his spirits up
The Bok skipper's started working out since returning home about a month ago after a successful knee op.Read More
Absalom ‘Scara’ Thindwa reflects on his Kaizer Chiefs career
The Eswatini born forward joined Chiefs in 1985 and was know for his strikes from long range.Read More
Caster Semenya wants to inspire with her upcoming memoir 'The Race To Be Myself'
'The Race To Be Myself' recalls how the gold medalist overcame scrutiny and fought her way to the Olympic track.Read More
'Africa's first-ever Netball World Cup will be a momentous occasion'
The World Cup trophy is currently on a tour of the country as the hype begins to build around the first ever Netball World Cup in Africa.Read More
'Being at Orlando Pirates brings me pure happiness,' says coach Jose Riveiro
Under his guidance, the Sea Robbers completed a domestic cup double by winning the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.Read More
Brandon Truter looking to take his Sekhukhune United side to the next level
Sekhukhune were 15th in the league when Brandon Truter took over in December last year, before guiding them to 7th in the league and to the Nedbank Cup final.Read More
Orlando Pirates reflect on a successful debut season under coach Jose Riveiro
Pirates won a domestic cup double, and also ended second on the league table to qualify for the CAF Champions League.Read More
SA women's gymnastics team takes gold and makes history!
This was the first time in two decades that the entire team won gold.Read More
Springbok legend Bryan Habana opens up about what life is like after retirement
Since retiring in 2018, Habana has moved into various ambassadorial roles while also setting up companies like MatchKit and Paymenow.Read More