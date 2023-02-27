Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
What is two-factor authentication (2FA), and why aren’t passwords good enough?

27 February 2023 9:05 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
cybercrime
Two-factor authentication
2FA

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

  • Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security to your account in case your password is stolen.

  • Twitter recently started charging users for SMS-based 2FA.

  • Password leaks are extremely common, which is why Shapshak advises that you add an additional layer of security to all your accounts to avoid falling victim to cybercrime.

fraud-hacker-online-bankingjpg

According to Google, two-step verification, also called two-factor authentication, adds an extra layer of security to your account in case your password is stolen.

In short, this process makes sure that you're the only one who can access a particular account or device, and that a simple password is not the only way to gain access.

Bruce Whitfield's discussion with Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios was prompted by Twitter’s recent decision to start charging users for SMS-based 2FA.

Password leaks are extremely common, which is why Shapshak advises that you add this measure of security to all your accounts and devices to ensure you don't fall victim to cybercrime.

An SMS or a one-time pin (OTP) have long been used as a form of 2FA, but as Shapshak explains, this method is not entirely secure.

I've been advocating for people for years to stop using SMS's because all of the internet banking scams we've heard about usually involves someone on the inside at a cellular operator that somehow switches out the sim cards, someone gets into your account, steals your money, or steals your account if it's social media.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

It's an essential shift in your security that you should not be using SMS, and the reason that this has come to everybody's attention is that Elon Musk's Twitter has stopped sending people SMS's as their second factor for authenticating.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

It's a no brainer...it's really simple to download an authenticator app.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

What it does is it generates a six-digit pin every thirty seconds, and when you login, you put in your password and you have to add this two-factor authentication.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What is two-factor authentication (2FA), and why aren’t passwords good enough?




