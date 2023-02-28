Why is President Ramaphosa taking so long to reshuffle his cabinet?
John Maytham interviews Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, Director of the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University.
Over the weekend, there were reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa is “closer” to reshuffling his cabinet.
RELATED: 'Cabinet reshuffle a golden opportunity, who said ministers must come from ANC?'
It's everyone's guess as to why the President has taken so long.Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, School of Public Leadership – Stellenbosch University
Ndevu says the country is in desperate need of a functional government, effective ministers and confidence in the fact that the President appoints "competent" individuals.
Given the current state of the country, this process cannot be delayed, adds Ndevu.
You cannot postpone that even for a day with all of the challenges that we have.Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, School of Public Leadership – Stellenbosch University
I cannot understand the reason why he's delaying so long.Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, School of Public Leadership – Stellenbosch University
Ndevu says that he has heard that Ramaphosa has been consulting with alliance parties to ensure that all the necessary parties are involved in decision-making.
He says that, ideally, the reshuffle had to come before SONA or the Budget Speech so that when the budget was allocated, it would be allocated with the new incumbents.
He's taking longer to ensure that he's doing a thorough assessment and ultimately appointing the right people for the right positions; people who are competent, and people that are willing to serve others before their own interests.Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, School of Public Leadership – Stellenbosch University
It has been almost three weeks since Ramaphosa announced the State of Disaster and the creation of a Ministry of Electricity.
Since then, there has been radio silence.
Ndevu says that it's clear that there was a lack of clear, concise consultation when the President made that announcement.
RELATED: Breakdown of what new Minister of Electricity will do - analyst
Instead of a Minister of Electricity, there should have been an energy expert who has an understanding of electricity and the necessary steps needed to move forward and solve the never-ending energy crisis, adds Ndevu.
One thinks about the rationale and the wisdom of having a Minister of Electricity, rather than appointing a specialist in the President's office who can deal with the issue of the electricity... because you are appointing a person who has that competence to be able to do the job.Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu, School of Public Leadership – Stellenbosch University
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why is President Ramaphosa taking so long to reshuffle his cabinet?
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
