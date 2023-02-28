Eskom spokesperson Mantshantsha exits ailing utility





JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that outgoing spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha helped improve the ailing power utility's public image during a difficult period.

Mantshantsha is parting ways with the crumbling parastatal, with his three-year fixed-term contract coming to an end on Tuesday.

Eskom said that the candid spokesperson spearheaded the utility's efforts to increase accountability and transparency among the South African public, while many would remember him as the bearer of bad news.

"Eskom regrets to inform the public… Eskom apologises for the inconvenience… Eskom does apologise for the inconvenience," he subsequently became known for saying.

Mantshantsha's exit from Eskom marks yet another high-profile resignation.

His decision to step down follows the departure of CEO André de Ruyter.

"It’s been a terribly good three years for me, personally. Of course, there were lots of moments where it was not very nice to be doing that job and to be the face of the bad news, but someone had to do the job," Mantshantsha said.

