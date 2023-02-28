Yes! New research says you can have chocolate for breakfast





Africa Melane chats with Liezel van der Westhuizen about enjoying chocolate for breakfast - it's a yes! But the type of chocolate you can enjoy for brekkie is what matters.

Hear the full verdict below.

Yes, new research suggests that 'good dark chocolate' is a great breakfast choice.

The research says that dark chocolate comes with many benefits such as:

1) Boosting mental sharpness

2) Aiding heart health

3) A lower-sugar alternative so you won't crash after

4) Having essential vitamins and minerals

5) Contains more antioxidants than black and green tea

6) Being packed full of flavanols and antioxidants to help delay cell damage

7) Reducing hunger and regulating appetite

8) Helping with 'age-related cognitive decline'

Van der Westhuizen also said this about the latest research...

... Eating dark chocolate is like an exercise workout for your heart. Liezel van der Westhuizen, resident fitness enthusiast

When choosing breakfast chocolate, some things to remember are:

1) Avoid refined or overly processed chocolate or chocolate-flavoured cereals, this is all about enjoying chocolate in its unrefined form.

2) Enjoy 'clean' chocolate for breakfast in moderation.

(Melane says, 'Don't inhale a slab.' - the experts recommend enjoying two to four blocks.)

3) Read the product label to ensure that the dark chocolate (especially the flavoured kind) you enjoy is free from any additives, soya, or preservatives.

And that's the research!

As a listener said, 'chocolate is the food of life' and we agree - here's to a sweet start to your day!

