Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March
Motorists will have to dig a little deeper into their pockets this March as more fuel price hikes have been confirmed.
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy said from 1 March, both grades of petrol will increase by R1.27 per litre.
Diesel (0.05% sulphur) will see a 30 cents per litre decrease while diesel (0.005% sulphur) will increase by 31 cents per litre.
Illuminating paraffin will cost 13 cents more per litre while the price of LP gas per kilogram increased by R5.22.
This article first appeared on 947 : Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nomadsoul1/nomadsoul12002/nomadsoul1200200058/139274080-man-with-empty-purse-on-gas-station-fuel-filling.jpg
More from MyMoney Online
Middleclass South Africa is too poor for university, too rich for funding
Lester Kiewit interviews students Emile and Zeta who have resorted to crowdfunding because they don't qualify for NSFAS.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech
Watch the live stream here from 2pm and catch Refilwe Moloto as she delves into the speech.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Forgiving yourself is the first step to correcting money mistakes'
Financial loss – big or small – can have devastating physical and emotional effects. Forgiveness is the first step to recovery.Read More
[SCAM WARNING] Expecting a package from the Post Office? DO NOT pay them online
If you are expecting a package from the Post Office, be weary of scammers sending SMSes about your parcel.Read More
Cheapest safe cars in South Africa ('cause money is tight and roads are hectic)
Here are three options for a budget 'karretjie' that's also safe.Read More
[LISTEN] How a financial advisor can help you make the most of your money
Money is essential, and having someone to help you manage yours can make a world of difference.Read More
11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg
Get your yoga on without utterly breaking the bank.Read More
Cheapest places in the world for South Africans and their 'measly' rands
Planning an international adventure can be dauntingly expensive, but there are a few places where the rand goes a long way.Read More
Brace yourself for a MASSIVE jump in the cost of living in 2023, warns expert
Zain Johnson speaks to Hayley Parry, a money coach at Worth Financial Education.Read More