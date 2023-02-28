Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
China to convert old fighter jets into 'suicide drones' for invasion of Taiwan?

28 February 2023 7:40 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Taiwan
China Taiwan
War in Ukraine

Taiwan fears that China will use the ongoing war in Ukraine to launch an attack on the democratic, self-governing island.

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

China aims to convert hundreds of old fighter jets into suicide drones to be used in an invasion of Taiwan, according to Chinese state-owned Global Times.

The Chinese Chengdu J-7 leaves service soon but, according to Global Times, they will get a new, terrifying function as “loitering munition”.

China’s air force, the world’s third largest, is rapidly modernising.

Taiwan (population: 23 million), a liberal democracy, has governed independently since 1949.

China views it as a breakaway province.

Picture: © barks/123rf.com
Picture: © barks/123rf.com

… China might use the ongoing war in Ukraine to launch an attack on Taiwan, because the West, particularly the United States, is employed in Ukraine, and sending all its weapons and ammunition in that direction…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

China is sending warships, bombers, fighter jets… to airspace near Taiwan on an almost daily basis…

Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : China to convert old fighter jets into 'suicide drones' for invasion of Taiwan?




