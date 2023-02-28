China to convert old fighter jets into 'suicide drones' for invasion of Taiwan?
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
China aims to convert hundreds of old fighter jets into suicide drones to be used in an invasion of Taiwan, according to Chinese state-owned Global Times.
The Chinese Chengdu J-7 leaves service soon but, according to Global Times, they will get a new, terrifying function as “loitering munition”.
China’s air force, the world’s third largest, is rapidly modernising.
Taiwan (population: 23 million), a liberal democracy, has governed independently since 1949.
China views it as a breakaway province.
… China might use the ongoing war in Ukraine to launch an attack on Taiwan, because the West, particularly the United States, is employed in Ukraine, and sending all its weapons and ammunition in that direction…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
China is sending warships, bombers, fighter jets… to airspace near Taiwan on an almost daily basis…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : China to convert old fighter jets into 'suicide drones' for invasion of Taiwan?
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/taipai-taipai101-taipei-taipei101-2078194/
More from World
'Covid-19 pandemic was caused by an accidental leak from lab in China'
Maybe bats weren't the problem after all.Read More
[WATCH] 2000 gangsters arrive at El Salvador's MASSIVE new prison (pop: 40 000)
El Salvador has set up a new mega-prison for gangsters as part of President Nayib Bukele's crackdown on crime.Read More
Germany is encouraging the migration of skilled workers from Africa
Skilled workers in Africa may be able to find work overseas as Germany is aiming to promote the migration of workers.Read More
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday
Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations.Read More
Enraged gunmen kills 7 people, including 12-year-old, after losing bar pool game
A 12-year-old girl, Larissa Frasao de Almeida, is among the six victims that died in the hail of bullets.Read More
A year ago today, Russia began its 'special military operation' in Ukraine
Today also marks the scheduled military naval exercises between South Africa, Russia, and China.Read More
Mystery as large metal sphere washes up on beach in Japan
Is it a mooring buoy, is it from outer space, or is it a surveillance sphere?Read More
UK supermarkets ration fresh produce amid shortages
Supermarkets in the UK have started limiting how much fresh fruit and vegetables customers can buy.Read More
Elderly woman (85) killed by alligator after trying to save dog
A Florida woman in her mid-80s was found dead after an alligator attacked her dog and then killed her.Read More