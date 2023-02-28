Godongwana to be sworn in as a member of Parliament
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is due to be sworn in as a member of Parliament on Tuesday.
Well-placed sources have told Eyewitness News that this is to make way for the president to appoint a non-MP minister.
[BREAKING] Finance Minister - Enoch Godongwana - is due to be sworn in as a member of parliament today.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2023
The president is preparing for a Cabinet reshuffle and has been consulting senior leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) and the alliance.
Ramaphosa also needs to appoint an electricity minister.
Godongwana is due to appear in Parliament before the finance committee on Tuesday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Godongwana to be sworn in as a member of Parliament
More from Politics
Why is President Ramaphosa taking so long to reshuffle his cabinet?
"I cannot understand why he's [Ramaphosa] delaying for so long," says Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu of Stellenbosch University.Read More
Westbury violence is spiraling out of control, says Kofifi FM news head
The community of Westbury has been struck with violence as 9 people have reportedly been shot and one killed in the last 24 hours.Read More
[LISTEN] Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint regarding De Ruyter allegations
Mandy Wiener speaks to Mmusi Maimane.Read More
[LISTEN] Business frustrated at government’s failure to solve challenges
Mandy Wiener speaks to Cas Coovadia of Business Unity SA.Read More
The Midday Report Express: De Ruyter has 7 days to lay criminal charges says ANC
All the news you need to know.Read More
ANC is a criminal syndicate that's responsible for loadshedding – ActionSA
If government and Eskom are one of the same, how does the government not know what's going on in Eskom, asks ActionSA.Read More
SA being greylisted by finance task force not that dire - Ramaphosa
South Africa was added to the notorious list along with Nigeria on Friday, after being found to fall short of international standards for combating money laundering and other serious financial crimes.Read More
Govt not constitutionally obligated to provide SA with power - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa released an opposing affidavit in the case being brought by the UDM and 18 others, in it saying government was not in breach of the Constitution.Read More
Ex-Eskom CEO De Ruyter under pressure to give details of corruption claims
The African National Congress (ANC) has given him seven days to open cases following his claims about the party and members benefitting from Eskom or it will take its own legal action against him.Read More
More from Local
Plan to expunge dagga farmers' records may be political grandstanding: attorney
The Eastern Cape premier announced plans to expunge the criminal records of cannabis farmers in his State of the Province Address.Read More
Q4 unemployment rate eases to 32.7% - Stats SA
Stats SA released the results of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey in Pretoria on Tuesday.Read More
'Criminal cartels in cahoots with engineers and politicians are crippling Eskom'
"They sent me to prison for crimes I didn't commit so that I'll stop reporting these matters," says whistleblower Mandla Bothman.Read More
Why is President Ramaphosa taking so long to reshuffle his cabinet?
"I cannot understand why he's [Ramaphosa] delaying for so long," says Prof Zwelinzima Ndevu of Stellenbosch University.Read More
Eskom spokesperson Mantshantsha exits ailing utility
The parastatal commended Sikonathi Mantshantsha for spearheading its efforts to increase its accountability and transparency to South Africans.Read More
'SA's measles outbreak is of great concern' - Infectious disease specialist
South Africa is facing its worst measles outbreak in a decade as people are being infected across the country.Read More
Westbury violence is spiraling out of control, says Kofifi FM news head
The community of Westbury has been struck with violence as 9 people have reportedly been shot and one killed in the last 24 hours.Read More
Tubby's Kitchen: Helping epilepsy sufferers take their lives back with CBD
'The language of cannabis needs to change. We absolutely need to do that,' says Lawrence, Co-founder of Tubby’s Kitchen.Read More
[LISTEN] Mmusi Maimane lays criminal complaint regarding De Ruyter allegations
Mandy Wiener speaks to Mmusi Maimane.Read More