Godongwana to be sworn in as a member of Parliament

28 February 2023 7:24 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Cabinet reshuffle
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana

Well-placed sources have told Eyewitness News that this is to make way for the president to appoint a non-MP minister.

JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is due to be sworn in as a member of Parliament on Tuesday.

Well-placed sources have told Eyewitness News that this is to make way for the president to appoint a non-MP minister.

The president is preparing for a Cabinet reshuffle and has been consulting senior leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) and the alliance.

Ramaphosa also needs to appoint an electricity minister.

Godongwana is due to appear in Parliament before the finance committee on Tuesday.


This article first appeared on EWN : Godongwana to be sworn in as a member of Parliament




