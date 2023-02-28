[WATCH] Mother shocked after 6-year-old twins spend more than R14K on snacks
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How much money do your children use to buy snacks or mobile data?
Jessica Aiwuyor, a mother of six-year-old twins, tweeted about them spending $800 to buy snacks.
My six year old twins almost purchased close to $800 worth of snacks using my Instacart app. 🫠 pic.twitter.com/XeLJH1nRNl' Jessica (J.A.M.) Aiwuyor 💫 (@JAMAiwuyor) February 21, 2023
