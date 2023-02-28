'Covid-19 pandemic was caused by an accidental leak from lab in China'





John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

A new 'low confidence' theory, as concluded by the US Energy Department, suggests that an accidental laboratory leak in China most likely caused the Covid-19 pandemic, and ultimately had nothing to do with wet markets.

A report released in the Wall Street Journal by the US Energy Department says that the virus was not engineered to be a weapon, but essentially escaped the lab.

The US FBI has reached a similar conclusion.

We have the US Energy Department and the FBI suggesting an accidental leak of Covid and that's how we all ended up infected. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

