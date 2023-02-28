'Covid-19 pandemic was caused by an accidental leak from lab in China'
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
A new 'low confidence' theory, as concluded by the US Energy Department, suggests that an accidental laboratory leak in China most likely caused the Covid-19 pandemic, and ultimately had nothing to do with wet markets.
A report released in the Wall Street Journal by the US Energy Department says that the virus was not engineered to be a weapon, but essentially escaped the lab.
The US FBI has reached a similar conclusion.
We have the US Energy Department and the FBI suggesting an accidental leak of Covid and that's how we all ended up infected.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Covid-19 pandemic was caused by an accidental leak from lab in China'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_141616679_close-up-of-sample-with-coronavirus-test-lettering-on-map.html?vti=n0b8pgydf26fkjzxx7-1-14
