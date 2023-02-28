'Criminal cartels in cahoots with engineers and politicians are crippling Eskom'





Clement Manyathela interviews Kevin Bloom, an investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, and Mandla Bothman, an activist and whistleblower.

Two of President Cyril Ramaphosa's senior cabinet ministers are linked to a cartel that is bringing Eskom to its knees.

This is according to Daily Maverick, which has obtained an intelligence report that links cartels and politicians to destruction and sabotage at the power utility.

The organogram of the syndicate includes four cartels namely the Presidential cartel, Mesh-Kings cartels, Legendaries cartels, and the Chief cartel.

Bloom details how the cartels are in cahoots with internal staff at Eskom's power stations.

The generator that remains offline at Medupi Power Station. It hasn’t been working since the explosion in August last year. Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

They have insiders in certain power stations, often a senior engineer, and from there, bribes are paid. One of the big ones is to hide equipment and put in a fake purchase order. There will be a ghost delivery and a security guy will sign off. Kevin Bloom, Investigative journalist - Daily Mavericks

They make money on purchase orders, a breakdown or sabotage... you bring your own company and put rocks in the conveyer belt so that the coal truck company can carry on doing their work. I think it is time for the country to come to terms with the fact that Eskom is captured by criminal syndicates. Kevin Bloom, Investigative journalist - Daily Mavericks

Senior ANC leaders are upset and have been taking jabs at Andre de Ruyter after his explosive interview with eTV's Annika Larsen.

In the interview, de Ruyter spoke up about corruption at Eskom and how the ANC is complicit.

