Plan to expunge dagga farmers' records may be political grandstanding: attorney
John Maytham speaks to Ricky Stone, an attorney at Cullinan and Associates.
-
Oscar Mabuyane spoke about plans to expunge criminal records of dagga farmers.
-
Stone says this could be political grandstanding.
A Constitutional Court judgment found that the personal use of cannabis was allowed and there has been a Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill tabled in Parliament.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane said in his address last week, that there were plans to expunge the criminal records of dagga farmers, but Stone says it is dangerous to presume anything from this.
A single line in the State of the Province Address, with all respect, is potentially political grandstanding.Ricky Stone, Attorney - Cullinan and Associates
He adds that there are a number of indigenous dagga farmers and traders that are still sitting in prison and being arrested as government has not allowed the use of cannabis for commercial purposes.
With regards to the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill, he says that many regard it as unconstitutional because it does not make provisions for large scale cultivation.
It intends to set limits as to the amount of plants and plant heights and maximum weight, which really shows an absolute lack of understanding of the plant as a whole.Ricky Stone, Attorney - Cullinan and Associates
However, Stone says it is encouraging to see the wheels are moving at the highest level of government to update the laws around cannabis use and the cannabis industry.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Plan to expunge dagga farmers' records may be political grandstanding: attorney
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51000085_indoor-marijuana-bud-under-lights-this-image-shows-the-warm-lights-needed-to-cultivate-marijuana-.html
More from Local
Police probe circumstances behind suspected suicide of Thabo Bester investigator
The South African Police Service said that the circumstances surrounding the officers death are being investigated.Read More
Fuel prices set to drop this Wednesday
Motorists can expect some relief this week as the petrol price will be cut.Read More
[LISTEN] A look into the historical relationship between South Africa and China
South Africa and China have had a long and complex relationship for many decades.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Dr Nandipha's unlawful arrest bid dismissed
All the news you need to know.Read More
'Challenges between taxi and e-hailing sectors have not led to that violence'
Santaco spokesperson speaks on the three e-hailing vehicles that were reportedly torched at Maponya Mall in Pimville.Read More
Solution to the energy crisis: Maximising renewables in SA’s energy mix
Steve Nicholls from the Presidential Climate Commission, explains why the country requires renewable energy to help manage the energy crisis.Read More
15 out of 47 Transnet Freight Rail lines active, result of sabotage and theft
Recently, TFR has been seeking state intervention following a steep increase of cable theft incidents.Read More
Magudumana facing hefty bill after failing to have her arrest declared unlawful
She has been ordered to pay the legal fees for the counsel who represented the director of public prosecutions in the Free State, an investigating officer with police and the Home Affairs minister.Read More
[LISTEN] Is Zulu King Misuzulu's reign at risk amid tensions with Buthelezi?
There have been reports of tensions between Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.Read More