Found the perfect pair of jeans? 5 tips to keep them looking great for long
Finally found the best pair of jeans that sits perfectly in all the right places? You are going to have to take care of the denim if you want it to last a long time.
Levi Strauss and Co shares five tips on how to keep your favourite pair looking great:
1. Spot clean
Instead of washing jeans in their entirety, just use a damp cloth or even an old toothbrush with soap to remove small stains.
It is simple, easy and keeps your jeans looking great for longer.
Avoiding the laundry will keep the fit you love true to you.
2. Flip it out
After at least 10 wears, it may be time to throw your jeans into the washing machine.
Turn them inside out to prevent excess fading and colour loss.
While faded jeans reflect your personal style, a good fade comes from living in your jeans and not an aggressive spin cycle.
3. Be soap smart
The indigo blue tint on your favourite pair of jeans can wash out with harsh soaps so it is important to pick the right detergent.
Many detergents are concentrated, so you don’t need much, and most are formulated for cold water cycles to not only keep your clothes clean but also keep their colour.
4. Keep it cool
Opt for a cold-water spin-cycle to ensure added protection against fading and shrinking.
Using cold water saves electricity and does your jeans a solid.
5. Air dry
Ever wondered where lint comes from? It is your clothing breaking down in the dryer.
Dryers are the natural enemy of jeans so, instead, hang them out to dry to preserve the fit as well as possible shrinkage or fabric warping.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Found the perfect pair of jeans? 5 tips to keep them looking great for long
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/DmD8HVOjy4c
