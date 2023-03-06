Can you improve your health with just 11 minutes of daily exercise?





On busy days when you can’t fit in a full workout, do you sometimes think that there is no point in doing anything at all?

It may be time to change your mindset as a study has found that by committing just 11 minutes of daily aerobic activity, you could lower your risk of cancer, heart disease or premature death.

The study mainly focused on people who had done a minimum of 150 minutes of exercise per week (or 22 minutes a day) had a 31% lower risk of dying from any cause, a 29% lower risk of dying from heart disease and a 15% lower risk of dying from cancer.

It also found that even those who did half of the minimum (11 minutes a day) benefitted.

Moderate-to-vigorous activities can include walking, dancing, running, jogging, cycling and swimming are perfect to get your heart rate up.