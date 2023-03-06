Has the Phala Phala scandal influence Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle?

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Felicia Goosen tells her fascinating story of being a 'prison child' Sara-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Felicia Goosen about her new book: Prison Child - a recollection of her time spent... 11 June 2023 12:04 PM
Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Bar... 11 June 2023 9:21 AM
Earthquake shakes Gauteng: 'Felt like I was in a moving train', says tweep Automated information recorded by the Council of Geoscience indicated a 4.7 magnitude earthquake, further recording the epicentre... 11 June 2023 8:41 AM
View all Local
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
View all Politics
How to apply for Sassa grant Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need. 9 June 2023 2:30 PM
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand? South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict. 9 June 2023 9:18 AM
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
View all Business
South Africans always find the humour in anything...even during an earthquake It wasn’t long after the 4.7 magnitude tremor struck Gauteng when social media was flooded with memes. 11 June 2023 1:42 PM
Tips on how to speak to someone who has shutdown When someone withdraws, they are saying they don't feel psychologically or emotionally safe to stay in the conversation. 11 June 2023 12:37 PM
Get ready to be captivated: The Encounters Documentary Festival is back! The 25th Encounters South African International Documentary Festival takes place in Cape Town and Johannesburg from 22 June to 2 J... 11 June 2023 10:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon Dijana stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best time of 5:18:19, in 2019, while Steyn broke a 1989 record which was... 11 June 2023 12:25 PM
Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the t... 10 June 2023 12:03 PM
Comrades Marathon winner predictions aplenty ahead of Sunday's race Some of the top contenders include last year's winner Tete Dijana, as well as previous winner Bongumusa Mthembu, while Gerda Steyn... 10 June 2023 10:50 AM
View all Sport
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets' In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets. 9 June 2023 7:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition. 9 June 2023 5:56 PM
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
View all World
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
View all Africa
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Has the Phala Phala scandal influence Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle?

6 March 2023 9:55 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
The Money Show
Cabinet reshuffle
Tax fraud
Phala Phala

Bruce Whitfield speaks to political analyst, Sandile Swana & Jean Du Toit, tax director at Van Huyssteens commercial attorneys.

  • Former Tshwane mayor, Kgosientho Ramokgopa was confirmed as the new minister of electricity.

  • Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has been shifted to minister Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

  • Lindiwe Sisulu has been booted out of cabinet altogether.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his long-awaited cabinet reshuffle on Monday evening, following several weeks of speculation.

Former Tshwane mayor, Kgosientho Ramokgopa was confirmed as the new minister of electricity, while Paul Mashatile was appointed as the new deputy president, replacing David Mabuza.

After serving in the cabinet for close to 30 years, Lindiwe Sisulu has been booted out by Ramaphosa, and replaced by Patricia de Lille as the country's tourism minister.

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities will now be the responsibility of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

Political analyst, Sandile Swana says the changes are influenced by scandals engulfing the president.

For instance, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma challenged the president on the Phala Phala scandal....The evidence in at this stage is in her favour.

Sandile Swana, political analyst.

You cut her out of the cabinet, when evidence is in her favour, you going to have a fallout from all sorts of quarters.

Sandile Swana, political analyst.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Has the Phala Phala scandal influence Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle?




6 March 2023 9:55 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
The Money Show
Cabinet reshuffle
Tax fraud
Phala Phala

More from Business

A South African Social Security Agency office in Pretoria. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

How to apply for Sassa grant

9 June 2023 2:30 PM

Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin greets President Cyril Ramaphosa during the official welcoming ceremony for the heads of state and government of states participating in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi on 23 October 2019. Picture: AFP.

Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand?

9 June 2023 9:18 AM

South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference)

9 June 2023 8:05 AM

In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Kostic Dusan/123rf.com 

Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations

8 June 2023 9:43 PM

Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book

8 June 2023 8:45 PM

An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ adamgregor/123rf.com

Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement

8 June 2023 7:59 PM

The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says Wendy Knowler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's bank balance improves as current account shortfall narrows

8 June 2023 7:31 PM

The deficit in South Africa's current account shrank to 1% of GDP in Q1 of 2023 from a revised 2.3% in the prior quarter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News

President and business sector met to resolve SA's crises, what must happen next?

8 June 2023 5:24 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa chaired a meeting with business sector to try address some of the country’s economic growth hurdles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

South Africa’s power crisis will continue until 2025

8 June 2023 4:13 PM

Additionally, blackouts will take 5 years to phase out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Ankerlig power station in Cape Town. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

[WATCH] 'Top cop in fear of Eskom’s murky underworld should ring an alarm'

8 June 2023 11:51 AM

Top cop Brigadier Jap Burger, who is probing corruption at Eskom, failed to appear before Parliament due to safety concerns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Earthquake shakes Gauteng: 'Felt like I was in a moving train', says tweep

Local

Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon

Sport

Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

Major storm hits Western Cape

11 June 2023 10:06 PM

Whatsapp users urged to be vigilant of con artists

11 June 2023 7:40 PM

ANC to hold virtual prayer service in honour of late Tina Joemat-Pettersson

11 June 2023 7:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA