President Ramaphosa reveals Minister of Energy in long-awaited cabinet reshuffle
President Cyril Ramaphosa made his long-awaited cabinet reshuffle on Monday evening, following several weeks of speculation.
Former Tshwane mayor, Kgosientho Ramokgopa was confirmed as the new minister of electricity, while Paul Mashatile was appointed as the new deputy president, replacing David Mabuza.
Paul Mashatile is the Deputy President https://t.co/GTu1sZlhO7 pic.twitter.com/60Pjvu3Xrm' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 6, 2023
In other changes, Zihle Sikalala is the new Public Works minister, while Zizi Kodwa takes charge of the Sport and Culture portfolio.
Patricia de Lille replaces Lindiwe Sisulu as tourism minister, and Sindisiwe Chikunga takes over the transport portfolio.
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni was appointed as the minister in the Presidency.
Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities will now be the responsibility of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Dlamini-Zuma's previous position of minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) will now be taken up by Thembi Nkadimeng.
After almost 30 years, Lindiwe Sisulu is out of Cabinet. She loses her role of Tourism Minister to Patricia de Lille. pic.twitter.com/I848efx0h5' Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) March 6, 2023
All members of the Executive have been directed to focus on those agreed actions that will make a meaningful difference now, that will enable real progress within the next year and that will lay a foundation for a sustained recovery into the future.President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ms Thembi Nkadimeng is Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs https://t.co/j4viQAmLhl pic.twitter.com/SJhktXwBDZ' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 6, 2023
The purpose of these changes is to ensure that government is properly capacitated and directed to give effect to the commitments made in the State of the Nation Address and the Budget Speech.President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Our focus is on the full and urgent implementation of the Energy Action Plan. As government, Eskom and other stakeholders, we remain committed to that planPresident Cyril Ramaphosa.
LIVE: President @CyrilRamaphosa announces new members of the National Executive https://t.co/z9FLOAYChf' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 6, 2023
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : President Ramaphosa reveals Minister of Energy in long-awaited cabinet reshuffle
