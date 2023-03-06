Liverpool's 7-0 win was “extraordinary” and “freakish”, says Peter Drury

Streaming issues? Report here
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Felicia Goosen tells her fascinating story of being a 'prison child' Sara-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Felicia Goosen about her new book: Prison Child - a recollection of her time spent... 11 June 2023 12:04 PM
Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Bar... 11 June 2023 9:21 AM
Earthquake shakes Gauteng: 'Felt like I was in a moving train', says tweep Automated information recorded by the Council of Geoscience indicated a 4.7 magnitude earthquake, further recording the epicentre... 11 June 2023 8:41 AM
On 9 June 1976 Soweto students began to protest the compulsory use of Afrikaans On this day 47 years ago, pupils in Soweto burnt out a police car and damaged three other vehicles in a protest against Afrikaans. 9 June 2023 11:57 AM
Farmers set to fight proposed transformation-based water licensing regulations Agri SA says the proposed regulations place already tenuous food security at even greater risk. 8 June 2023 9:43 PM
What we know about the Nova Kakhovka dam and who gains from its destruction The destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam came just as Ukraine’s much-anticipated counter-offensive seemed poised to begin. 8 June 2023 4:07 PM
How to apply for Sassa grant Times are tough and to relieve you from some of the financial stress, Sassa is providing R350 grants to those in need. 9 June 2023 2:30 PM
Ramaphosa peace talks in Russia & Ukraine to lift struggling rand? South Africa has been coming under intense pressure from many quarters to affirm its neutral stance on the conflict. 9 June 2023 9:18 AM
Toyota Vitz vs Suzuki Celerio - they're the SAME car (with one VITAL difference) In a titanic tussle of tiny transporters, which Japanese car comes out on top? 9 June 2023 8:05 AM
South Africans always find the humour in anything...even during an earthquake It wasn’t long after the 4.7 magnitude tremor struck Gauteng when social media was flooded with memes. 11 June 2023 1:42 PM
Tips on how to speak to someone who has shutdown When someone withdraws, they are saying they don't feel psychologically or emotionally safe to stay in the conversation. 11 June 2023 12:37 PM
Get ready to be captivated: The Encounters Documentary Festival is back! The 25th Encounters South African International Documentary Festival takes place in Cape Town and Johannesburg from 22 June to 2 J... 11 June 2023 10:41 AM
Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon Dijana stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best time of 5:18:19, in 2019, while Steyn broke a 1989 record which was... 11 June 2023 12:25 PM
Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the t... 10 June 2023 12:03 PM
Comrades Marathon winner predictions aplenty ahead of Sunday's race Some of the top contenders include last year's winner Tete Dijana, as well as previous winner Bongumusa Mthembu, while Gerda Steyn... 10 June 2023 10:50 AM
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our scre... 10 June 2023 10:19 AM
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman! With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles. 9 June 2023 8:43 AM
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets' In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets. 9 June 2023 7:43 AM
Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition. 9 June 2023 5:56 PM
Instagram algorithm has boosted a network of paedophilic content: report Instagram’s algorithm reportedly linked and boosted a paedophile network that advertised child pornography on the platform. 8 June 2023 1:16 PM
Devastation as hundreds of Ukrainian zoo animals drown in flood waters Both Russia and Ukraine have denied being responsible for the blast which destroyed the dam at Nova Kakhovka. 7 June 2023 1:56 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
The Benefits of Positive Play SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024 6 June 2023 5:45 PM
Illuminating read: Store cleverly provides own power source with de Ruyter book An Exclusive Books outlet in Joburg is marketing André de Ruyter's "Truth to Power" with a brilliant add-on. 8 June 2023 8:45 PM
Faulty new phone? Know your rights when told you can't get refund or replacement The cellphone industry to a large degree just doesn't honour the six-month warranty provided by the Consumer Protection Act, says... 8 June 2023 7:59 PM
MANDY WIENER: ANC, if you want the Scorpions back, then make it happen! The ANC wants to resurrect the Scorpions (which it killed). Just do it, says Mandy Wiener. 8 June 2023 6:32 AM
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Liverpool's 7-0 win was "extraordinary" and "freakish", says Peter Drury

6 March 2023 8:27 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Arsenal
Liverpool FC
Man United
Robert Marawa
Peter Drury

The Reds scored 6 goals in the second half alone as they inflicted Man United’s heaviest league defeat since 1931 when they lost to Wolves by the same score line.

Legendary English Premier League commentator, Peter Drury says Liverpool's 7-0 win over Man United on Sunday was and “extraordinary” and “freakish” result that will take some getting used to.

The Reds scored 6 goals in the second half alone as they inflicted Man United’s heaviest league defeat since 1931 when they lost to Wolves by the same score line.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Drury said it was a score line that no one saw coming.

It’s a bit of a freak, that’s not to diminish what Liverpool did. For 40 minutes it was a pretty even game. The thing that would alarm United fans was the lack of shape and discipline when they conceded a couple of goals and things weren’t going their way.

Peter Drury, football commentator

They are only humans and they had a bad day individually and collectively. Liverpool’s Champions League option, on the other hand, is alive again. Some are saying it’s a glimpse into the Liverpool future. With Sadio Mane gone and Roberto Firmino leaving, there is an evolution happening and maybe this is the start of the next era for them.

Peter Drury, football commentator
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on 16 October 2022. Picture: Oli SCARFF / AFP
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (C) celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on 16 October 2022. Picture: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Arsenal continued to show their title credentials with a late win over Bournemouth to remain five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

It’s lovely that they have such a young and vibrant team with Bukayo Saka the brightest star on the field. They seem to be a really good bunch of people. Reiss Nelson hasn’t played a lot of football recently and he got to have his one glorious moment and it’s moments like that, when someone like him who has been on the fringes contributes in that way, that there is a sense this could be their season.

Peter Drury, football commentator

Watch the full interview below:


This article first appeared on 947 : Liverpool's 7-0 win was "extraordinary" and "freakish", says Peter Drury




2023 Comrades Winners, Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn. Picture: Instagram/@comradesmarathon

Record-breaking wins for Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn at 2023 Comrades Marathon

11 June 2023 12:25 PM

Dijana stripped more than four minutes off David Gatebe’s best time of 5:18:19, in 2019, while Steyn broke a 1989 record which was held by Frith van der Merwe.

Remembering the 'father of SA football' Clive Barker

11 June 2023 9:21 AM

Sara-Jayne is in conversation with EWN's Sport anchor and reporter Tholakele Mnganga on the death of former Bafana coach Clive Barker.

Clive Barker. Picture credit: clivebarkeracademy

Legendary Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away

10 June 2023 12:03 PM

Barker coached the Bafana Bafana team that won the 1996 Cup of Nations on home soil in South Africa's first participation in the tournament.

Alexandra Morozova at the Comrades finish line. Picture: Twitter/@FinishTime2

Comrades Marathon winner predictions aplenty ahead of Sunday's race

10 June 2023 10:50 AM

Some of the top contenders include last year's winner Tete Dijana, as well as previous winner Bongumusa Mthembu, while Gerda Steyn seems to be a firm favourite for the women's race.

Novak Djokovic will be looking to take his 23rd grand slam. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Carine06

Action all around as French Open finals kick off this weekend

9 June 2023 12:34 PM

You don't want to miss the women's and men's French Open singles' finals this weekend.

There's a mix of nerves and excitement with 50 days to the Netball World Cup

8 June 2023 7:45 PM

Cape Town will host the first Netball World Cup on African soil from the 28th of July with the Proteas taking on Jamaica, Sri Lanka and Wales in the pool phase.

This is Messi's seventh trip to China, the last being in 2017, according to local media. Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Hossein Zohrevand

[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami

8 June 2023 9:50 AM

The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.

Banyana star Linda Motlhalo determined to leave her mark on women's football

7 June 2023 7:52 PM

Motlhalo was included in the 36-player Banyana Banyana squad, which assembles next week to begin preparations for the upcoming Soccer World Cup.

Picture: Josef Pichler from Pixabay

A hole in one: PGA and DP Golf Tours agree to merger with LIV Golf Circuit

7 June 2023 11:41 AM

The PGA Tour and DP World tour have made the decision to merge with the LIV Golf tour.

The Logo of Manchester United Football Club on the Jersey. Picture: 123rf

'I didn't think working at Manchester United was possible' - Benni McCarthy

6 June 2023 7:52 PM

McCarthy was head coach at Amazulu from 2020 to 2022 before taking up the role at the Red Devils.

