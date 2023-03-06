Sekhukhune United can still finish in the top 8: Coach Brandon Truter
Sekhukhune United coach, Brandon Truter believes that a top eight finish is still on the cards for his side this season.
Sekhukhune lost 2-0 against Royal AM over the weekend and are currently 11th on the DStv Premiership standings, just 1 point behind Amazulu in 8th.
Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Truter says the team is on the right track despite recent results.
We are on the right track at the moment. Support is growing game by game and we can only repay the fans by winning games. The team is full of talent but the intensity of training is what people don’t see. Sometimes it gets heated in training but that’s what I demand. If you can create the stress in training then it’s easier in the game.Brandon Truter - Sekhukhune United Coach
Truter’s next game is against Cape Town Spurs in the Nedbank Cup on Friday.
This article first appeared on 947 : Sekhukhune United can still finish in the top 8: Coach Brandon Truter
