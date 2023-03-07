The Cape Wheel has a new home! Here’s where you can find it
Africa Melane chats with Donald Kau (Head of Public Relations at the V&A Waterfront) about The Big Wheel's relocation and reopening.
Listen for the all the details below:
You will find the Cape Wheel at the The Breakwater Boulevard from 15 March.
In its old location, the walkway became quite crowded. Where it’s at now; it’s quite a stunning location. We’ve created much like a piazza or a square… we put in a water feature, we put seating areas… we’re looking at putting some restaurants as well as a large rooftop restaurant...Donald Kau, Head of PR - V&A Waterfront
Spectacular views throughout the day.Donald Kau, Head of PR - V&A Waterfront
So what's different?
Nothing at all!
-
All services will resume
-
VIP services with picnics and night time dinners are still offered
-
Entry on your birthday is still FREE!
-
Senior citizens still enter at a discounted rate
-
Kids and school bookings are welcome
To buy tickets, go to The Cape Wheel's website when it reopens on 15 March.
And don’t worry, this time the Cape's Wheel isn’t going anyway – The Breakwater Boulevard will be its permanent home.
This article first appeared on KFM : The Cape Wheel has a new home! Here’s where you can find it
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_94996210_on-the-waterfront-in-cape-town-overlooking-table-mountain.html
More from Entertainment
The joke's on you, dad! 10 dad jokes for your Father's Day message
It's time to get the family jokester back for those 'it's so funny, I forgot to laugh' jokes with the worst dad jokes of them all.Read More
Happy 37th birthday, Olsen Twins! Here's what Mary-Kate and Ashley are up to now
Childstars May-Kate and Ashley Olsen celebrate their 37th birthdays today. Here's what they've been up to away from the spotlight.Read More
Britney Spears' father claims she might be on tik
Barbara Friedman reports on today's trending news including recent allegations about Britney Spears being on drugs.Read More
Gripping true-crime doccie on Rosemary Ndlovu hits screens this week
Sara-Jayne Makwala King goes behind the scenes of new Showmax true-crime documentary series Rosemary's Hitlist, coming to our screens this week.Read More
Happy 42nd birthday, Natalie Portman!
With an award-winning career spanning over 30 years, let’s look back at her most iconic roles.Read More
[WATCH] Sizokthola: the intense reality show 'keeping drug dealers off streets'
In this reality show, an average citizen busts drug dealers with law enforcement to ensure that they're off the streets.Read More
[WATCH] 'Is this for the bone cheeks?' Siya Kolisi narrates wife's makeup video
Barbara Friedman chats about online news trends, including Siya Kolisi narrating his wife's makeup routine video, going viral.Read More
[WATCH] Lionel Messi moves to the USA to join Inter Miami
The Argentine soccer star has confirmed his plans to join MLS team Inter Miami, after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires.Read More
Happy 46th birthday, Kanye West!
Love or hate him, you can’t argue that he’s not an icon. Here are eight facts you might not know about Ye.Read More