'Nothing good is going to come from this': Parties react to cabinet reshuffle





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Vuyo Zungula (President of the African Transformation Movement), Herman Mashaba (President of Action SA) and Solly Malatsi (National Spokesperson of the Democratic Alliance).

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is the new Minister of Electricity

Opposition parties has no confidence that the rejigged cabinet will improve the crises South Africa is struggling with

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Eyewitness News

Ramaphosa has named Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as South Africa’s new Electricity Minister, tasked with helping the country through the loadshedding crisis.

He announced Paul Mashatile would be replacing David Mabuza as deputy president, and a number of other changes to ministries.

Zungula does not expect anything good from the cabinet reshuffle and expects it to make no tangible difference in the country.

There is nothing good that will come out of this reshuffle... If you look at the track record of the ANC ministers, particularly since 2018 until now, everything has gone from bad to worse, including Cyril Ramaphosa himself. Vuyo Zungula, President - African Transformation Movement

With regards to the new Energy Minister, he says that the problems of Eskom are not going to be fixed just by changing ministers, if you do not address the corruption and mismanagement at the utility.

Mashaba says that he did not expect any more from the reshuffle announcement, as it has been made clear that the priority of Ramaphosa is the unity of the ANC, rather than unifying the country or fixing issues like unemployment and stimulating the economy.

Malatsi says that it does take time for a new ministry to take over existing mandates but the reality of this cabinet is that it only has just over a year as there is no guarantee that it will be returned to power in the 2024 elections.

He adds that the DA is confident of their prospects in the next election.

