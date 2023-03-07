On this day in 1985: Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson release 'We Are The World'
On this day in 1985, the music industry's best voices stood together to fight food scarcity in Africa.
Under the banner USA for Africa, also known as the United Support of Artists for Africa, Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie wrote and released the single, We Are The World.
The benefit song included the legendary vocals of Stevie Wonder, Kenny Rogers, Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson and so many more.
The song was an immediate international success, winning numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards, one American Music Award and a People’s Choice Award.
☆February 25,1986 - MJ and Lionel Richie are honored with the "Best Song of the Year" award for "We Are The World", the single they wrote for the "USA For Africa" project in 1985, at the 28th Grammy Awards from Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/Gf9cgz1pcK' Beatriz (Ladamaerrante 3). ⛔️ NO DM. Fan Account. (@Beatriz65393631) February 25, 2023
We Are The World went on to raise over $60 million (equivalent to R120 million at the time) and the first USA for Africa cargo jet carrying food, medicine and clothing left for Ethiopia and Sudan in 1985.
This article first appeared on 947 : On this day in 1985: Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson release 'We Are The World'
More from Music
[LISTEN] How these iconic bands have impacted South African identity
Mahotella Queens, Mango Groove and Ladysmith Black Mambazo are among the phenomenal local bands that form part of SA's identity.Read More
Renowned gospel singer Naomi Raine excited to perform in Joburg on Saturday
Grammy Award-winning gospel singer is set to perform at Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg on 1 April.Read More
METALLICA buys VINYL factory as format makes a comeback
Metallica has acquired a high-quality pressing plant ahead of the release of its new album.Read More
Here's a recap of all the celebs who won BIG at the historic 2023 Grammy awards
Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Samara Joy, Bonnie Raitt, local hit 'Bayethe', and more win big at the annual Grammy's Awards.Read More
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT
Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter.Read More
Legends we've lost and celebs we've loved in 2022... a walk down memory lane
Television host and entertainment reporter Khotso Rams reflects on the legends lost and the things to be thankful for this year.Read More
BTS, Sam Smith, T-Swift, Harry Styles: Reflecting on the top music news of 2022
Martin Myers, founder and publicist at Music Exchange (MEX) chats to John Maytham about trends and his top music picks for 2022.Read More