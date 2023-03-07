Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
[WATCH] Girlfriend with 'controversial' outfit busts her man with another woman

7 March 2023 12:17 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Cheating
Basketball
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

A video is going viral of a woman wearing an "interesting" outfit who confronts her cheating boyfriend at a basketball game.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

In the video, the woman swears at her boyfriend in full view of spectators in the stadium.

A father sitting next to the busted boyfriend covers his son's eyes.

Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.




7 March 2023 12:17 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Cheating
Basketball
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

