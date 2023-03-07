[WATCH] Resort guest complains about people 'reserving' poolside chairs





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

You expect an inclusive resort to have all the essentials, but this man says otherwise.

In the video, he moans about guests "reserving" every single chair by placing books and towels on them.

The man warns that you may get into a fight, if you remove their belongings.

This should not be allowed. It’s impossible to get a chair because so many people do this. #AllInclusive #Resorts pic.twitter.com/kN5SO7RiDR ' chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 6, 2023

Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.