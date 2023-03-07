South Africa's new Electricity Minister has a a HELLISHLY long 'to do' list
Lester Kiewit speaks with energy expert Ruse Moleshe.
-
The Electricity Minister must manage the 16-year-old electricity crisis and reduce the frequency and severity of loadshedding
-
Moleshe says that it will take time for Ramokgopa to implement solutions
It is going to take a while because all of these things cannot happen overnight.Ruse Moleshe, Energy Expert - RUBK
Ramokgopa will control all aspects of the Energy Action Plan and facilitate the coordination of a number of departments to respond to the crisis.
Moleshe argues that appointing a new minister to deal with this when there is already a minister of Mineral Resources and Energy and a Minister is of Public Enterprises, may not be the most efficient strategy.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa's new Electricity Minister has a a HELLISHLY long 'to do' list
Source : 702
