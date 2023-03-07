'We welcome the appointment of Patricia De Lille as Tourism Minister!'





Lester Kiewit speaks with Rosemary Anderson, Chair of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa).

De Lille is replacing Lindiwe Sisulu as the Tourism Minister

Fedhasa welcomes her appointment

Minister Patricia de Lille. Picture: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter

Tourism, critical to South Africa's economy, suffered terribly during the pandemic and is only now beginning to recover.

We really look forward to working with minister De Lille and especially unlocking the enormous potential that tourism has for South Africa. Rosemary Anderson, Chair - Fedhasa

