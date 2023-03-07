[WATCH] Protesters 'bless' wedding couple outside Cape Town Home Affairs
Eloping at Home Affairs is a common way for couples to save themselves the hassle and stress that comes with a big wedding.
A couple who recently went to Home Affairs in Cape Town probably did not think that they would be getting the blessings of union protesters.
The viral video shows the wedding couple, dressed in all white, caught in the middle of protesters on the street.
This couple arrived at Home Affairs this morning, unaware of our stike - so we decided to give our blessing to this union (excuse the pun). ❤ pic.twitter.com/gt5UQy3Vzr' Barry James Mitchell (@B_JMitchell) March 6, 2023
The pair were serenaded by the protesters singing “umakoti nge wethu” (the bride is ours), a popular South African wedding song.
C'mon ❤' Barry James Mitchell (@B_JMitchell) March 6, 2023
Ekse, ground is fertile pic.twitter.com/wUj6TpTZZN
Mzansi immediately shared their love for the unexpected but beautiful moment.
Inspite of the struggle of workers, we still managed to display Ubuntu and little joy with the couple's getting wedded in the midsts of picketing, by singing wedding Songs and sharing them up. South Africans are amazing! https://t.co/cgtQse9oZo' Nkosinathi ® (@EmmjayDblessed) March 7, 2023
That video of that Home Affairs protest turning into a wedding ceremony is just something special 😂♥️' iSKEBERESH esiNice (@OnlyAbedii) March 7, 2023
Only in South Africa. Strike at Home Affairs happening upon a wedding. Beautiful. See? Where there’s protest, there’s love 💕 https://t.co/f5IDizCt4i' Mr. Tshweu (@TshweuMoleme) March 6, 2023
Was watching it live pic.twitter.com/UCtQ3ygNN4' LU20 R (@Lutho_Rashe) March 7, 2023
"Let's not make a big thing of the wedding, we can just go to Home Affairs with one or two family members"' Jordan (Parody) (@JordanPfot) March 6, 2023
Home Affairs: https://t.co/WPovJkMefO
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Protesters 'bless' wedding couple outside Cape Town Home Affairs
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-wearing-white-wedding-gown-holding-hands-with-man-while-walking-1043902/
More from Local
Should a qualification be a requirement for someone to get involved in politics?
While working in politics is a position with significant responsibilities, there is no specific qualification that a person needs.Read More
Mkhwebane confirms opening criminal case against MPs over bribery claims
Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has claimed that ANC MPs and the chairperson of the inquiry into her fitness to hold office sought to bribe her with R600,000 to make the inquiry disappear.Read More
Gwamanda on criticism of Soca: 'There's no leadership crisis in CoJ'
This comes after Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda delivered the State of the City Address last week and highlighted the prioritisation of service delivery, while some council members deemed his speech vague and uninspiring.Read More
US has no intention of moving Agoa Forum from SA, says Dirco
This follows a letter from a group of US lawmakers to President Joe Biden's administration to sanction South Africa for what is perceived as its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
[LISTEN] How much is wind energy contributing to our electricity grid?
With our ongoing electricity crisis, wind energy could play a significant role as an alternative energy source.Read More
The Midday Report Express: White House urged to move AGOA summit out of SA
All the news you need to know.Read More
Popcru concerned about the number of police killings in SA
The union said that since the beginning of 2023, thirteen officers were killed and several more were left with career-threatening injuries, leaving members of the police force fearing for their safety.Read More
When did the police stop policing? Report says police more focussed on politics
Launching in Parliament tomorrow, the Function of the Police report by the NSI looks at police reform in South Africa.Read More
Safa calls on anyone with info on Sunday's fatal shooting to assist the police
Two people, including a local well known soccer coach, were shot and killed on Sunday following a match.Read More