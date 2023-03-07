Man reunites 1400 lost dogs with their owners using a drone
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
-
The charity “Drone to Home” was founded to help reunite people with their pets
-
They have successfully found 1 400 lost dogs
Phil James, a man living in Nottinghamshire, started a dog search and rescue operation called “Drone to Home.”
He uses drones to find people’s missing pets and has successfully returned almost 1400 dogs to their families.
James started this charity voluntarily a few years ago after helping someone find their dog.
The motto on their website… says “we don’t judge, we just reunite.”Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
While some people do tend to find drones a bit invasive and obnoxious, a charity like this one shows the value this technology can have.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Man reunites 1400 lost dogs with their owners using a drone
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_114519817_english-cocker-spaniel-puppy-eating-dog-food-from-ceramic-bowl.html
More from World
India on high alert as extremely severe cyclone 'Biparjoy' expected to hit
[PICTURES] According to meteorologists, the storm could reach a wind speed of 150kmph.Read More
How China invading Taiwan would impact the microchip industry and the world
The microchip industry would implode if China invaded Taiwan, and it would affect everyone.Read More
Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information
Silvio Berlusconi: The legacy of Italy's most flamboyant prime minister
Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86.Read More
NATO secretary general to meet with United States president Joe Biden
NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg is expected to meet president Joe Biden a on two-day visit to the US.Read More
Sudan conflict: How China, Russia are involved and the differences between them
Some countries have raised concerns about the role of China and Russia in Sudan amid its ongoing conflict.Read More
[WATCH] Zelensky confirms counter-offensive has begun, liberates three villages
This is the first victory of its much-anticipated counter-offensive.Read More
[WATCH] 3 kids and a baby found alive after wandering Amazon jungle for 40 days
"Miracle! Miracle! Miracle! Miracle!" exclaimed rescuers upon finding the lost children, aged 13, nine, four, and one.Read More
Children reportedly stable after 'horrific' knife attack in France
The four children who have been stabbed in a park in France are reportedly in a stable condition.Read More